Snap Counts: Panthers at Falcons

Oct 12, 2020 at 08:23 AM
Will Bryan
Player Offensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
Taylor Moton 65 (100%) 5 (19%)
John Miller 65 (100%) 5 (19%)
Chris Reed 65 (100%) 5 (19%)
Matt Paradis 65 (100%)
Teddy Bridgewater 65 (100%)
Russell Okung 64 (98%)
Mike Davis 54 (83%) 1 (4%)
DJ Moore 51 (78%) 1 (4%)
Curtis Samuel 48 (74%)
Robby Anderson 47 (72%) 1 (4%)
Ian Thomas 42 (65%)
Chris Manhertz 32 (49%) 5 (19%)
Pharoh Cooper 15 (23%) 7 (27%)
Colin Thompson 14 (22%) 7 (27%)
Alex Armah 10 (15%) 8 (31%)
Seth Roberts 10 (15%) 8 (31%)
Trenton Cannon 2 (3%) 13 (50%)
Greg Little 1 (2%)
  • ﻿Russell Okung﻿ returned from injury and played all but one snap at left tackle.
  • ﻿Mike Davis﻿ played a career-high 83 percent of the snaps at running back, finishing with 149 scrimmage yards on 25 touches.
  • ﻿Trenton Cannon﻿ played his first two snaps at running back for Carolina when Davis briefly exited the game, running once for a loss of three yards.
  • ﻿Pharoh Cooper﻿ has seen an uptick in snaps at wide receiver lately, playing 25 percent last week and 23 percent this week. He had one catch for 12 yards.
Player Defensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
Juston Burris 65 (100%) 11 (42%)
Rasul Douglas 65 (100%) 4 (15%)
Shaq Thompson 65 (100%) 1 (4%)
Tre Boston 65 (100%)
Jeremy Chinn 64 (98%) 5 (19%)
Troy Pride 63 (97%) 10 (38%)
Kawann Short 40 (62%)
Stephen Weatherly 37 (57%)
Marquis Haynes 36 (55%) 3 (12%)
Tahir Whitehead 35 (54%) 4 (15%)
Efe Obada 33 (51%) 8 (31%)
Derrick Brown 33 (51%) 1 (4%)
Corn Elder 30 (46%) 16 (62%)
Zach Kerr 25 (38%) 8 (31%)
Yetur Gross-Matos 17 (26%) 3 (12%)
Brian Burns 16 (25%) 1 (4%)
Bravvion Roy 15 (23%) 4 (15%)
Adarius Taylor 9 (14%) 17 (65%)
Jermaine Carter 1 (2%) 21 (81%)
Donte Jackson 1 (2%)
  • ﻿Donte Jackson﻿ played just one snap before leaving the game with his toe injury. ﻿Troy Pride Jr.﻿ played a career-high 97 percent of the snaps in his place, tallying six tackles at cornerback.
  • ﻿Marquis Haynes Sr.﻿ played a career-high 55 percent of the snaps at defensive end after ﻿Brian Burns﻿ (25 percent) left the game with a concussion in the first half. Haynes tallied his second sack of the season along with a pass deflection and QB hit.
  • After playing 81 percent of the snaps over the first two weeks, ﻿Tahir Whitehead﻿ has averaged just 57 percent over the last three weeks, including 54 percent on Sunday.
Player Special Teams Snaps
Julian Stanford 21 (81%)
Brandon Zylstra 17 (65%)
Myles Hartsfield 15 (58%)
Sam Franklin 13 (50%)
Joey Slye 11 (42%)
Joseph Charlton 8 (31%)
J.J. Jansen 8 (31%)
Trent Scott 5 (19%)
Tyler Larsen 5 (19%)

