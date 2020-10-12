Snap Counts: Panthers at Falcons

|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Taylor Moton
|65 (100%)
|5 (19%)
|John Miller
|65 (100%)
|5 (19%)
|Chris Reed
|65 (100%)
|5 (19%)
|Matt Paradis
|65 (100%)
|Teddy Bridgewater
|65 (100%)
|Russell Okung
|64 (98%)
|Mike Davis
|54 (83%)
|1 (4%)
|DJ Moore
|51 (78%)
|1 (4%)
|Curtis Samuel
|48 (74%)
|Robby Anderson
|47 (72%)
|1 (4%)
|Ian Thomas
|42 (65%)
|Chris Manhertz
|32 (49%)
|5 (19%)
|Pharoh Cooper
|15 (23%)
|7 (27%)
|Colin Thompson
|14 (22%)
|7 (27%)
|Alex Armah
|10 (15%)
|8 (31%)
|Seth Roberts
|10 (15%)
|8 (31%)
|Trenton Cannon
|2 (3%)
|13 (50%)
|Greg Little
|1 (2%)
- Russell Okung returned from injury and played all but one snap at left tackle.
- Mike Davis played a career-high 83 percent of the snaps at running back, finishing with 149 scrimmage yards on 25 touches.
- Trenton Cannon played his first two snaps at running back for Carolina when Davis briefly exited the game, running once for a loss of three yards.
- Pharoh Cooper has seen an uptick in snaps at wide receiver lately, playing 25 percent last week and 23 percent this week. He had one catch for 12 yards.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Juston Burris
|65 (100%)
|11 (42%)
|Rasul Douglas
|65 (100%)
|4 (15%)
|Shaq Thompson
|65 (100%)
|1 (4%)
|Tre Boston
|65 (100%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|64 (98%)
|5 (19%)
|Troy Pride
|63 (97%)
|10 (38%)
|Kawann Short
|40 (62%)
|Stephen Weatherly
|37 (57%)
|Marquis Haynes
|36 (55%)
|3 (12%)
|Tahir Whitehead
|35 (54%)
|4 (15%)
|Efe Obada
|33 (51%)
|8 (31%)
|Derrick Brown
|33 (51%)
|1 (4%)
|Corn Elder
|30 (46%)
|16 (62%)
|Zach Kerr
|25 (38%)
|8 (31%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|17 (26%)
|3 (12%)
|Brian Burns
|16 (25%)
|1 (4%)
|Bravvion Roy
|15 (23%)
|4 (15%)
|Adarius Taylor
|9 (14%)
|17 (65%)
|Jermaine Carter
|1 (2%)
|21 (81%)
|Donte Jackson
|1 (2%)
- Donte Jackson played just one snap before leaving the game with his toe injury. Troy Pride Jr. played a career-high 97 percent of the snaps in his place, tallying six tackles at cornerback.
- Marquis Haynes Sr. played a career-high 55 percent of the snaps at defensive end after Brian Burns (25 percent) left the game with a concussion in the first half. Haynes tallied his second sack of the season along with a pass deflection and QB hit.
- After playing 81 percent of the snaps over the first two weeks, Tahir Whitehead has averaged just 57 percent over the last three weeks, including 54 percent on Sunday.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Julian Stanford
|21 (81%)
|Brandon Zylstra
|17 (65%)
|Myles Hartsfield
|15 (58%)
|Sam Franklin
|13 (50%)
|Joey Slye
|11 (42%)
|Joseph Charlton
|8 (31%)
|J.J. Jansen
|8 (31%)
|Trent Scott
|5 (19%)
|Tyler Larsen
|5 (19%)
View photos from the Carolina-Atlanta game in Week 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.