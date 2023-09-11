Snap Counts: Week 1 at Atlanta

Sep 11, 2023 at 07:02 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
SnapCounts_Thumbnail (2)

ATLANTA — View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Falcons in Week 1 of the regular season.

Table inside Article
Player Offensive snaps Special teams snaps
Brady Christensen 77 (100%) 2 (8%)
Chandler Zavala 77 (100%) 2 (8%)
Ikem Ekwonu 77 (100%) 2 (8%)
Taylor Moton 77 (100%) 2 (8%)
Bradley Bozeman 77 (100%)
Bryce Young 77 (100%)
Terrace Marshall Jr. 69 (90%)
Adam Thielen 68 (88%)
Jonathan Mingo 67 (87%) 1 (4%)
Miles Sanders 44 (57%)
Hayden Hurst 41 (53%)
Chuba Hubbard 28 (36%) 5 (19%)
Laviska Shenault 25 (32%) 18 (69%)
Tommy Tremble 18 (23%) 16 (62%)
Ian Thomas 15 (19%) 7 (27%)
Giovanni Ricci 8 (10%) 19 (73%)
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 2 (3%) 8 (31%)

- It's clear at this point the Panthers' base offense is a three-receiver set since ﻿Terrace Marshall Jr.﻿, ﻿Adam Thielen﻿, and ﻿Jonathan Mingo﻿ all played at least 87 percent of the team's snaps. Part of that was dictated by score since they were behind late, but this is how they want to roll.

- The running back position was probably more evenly divided than imagined, with ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ getting 44 snaps and ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ 28. Sanders didn't play in the preseason, but he was healthy and ran for 72 yards on 18 carries, with Hubbard adding 60 yards on nine carries.

- They used a lot of combinations of people, as the only offensive players not to see a snap (even on special teams) were backup quarterback ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ and reserve tackle ﻿Ricky Lee﻿. And the starting offensive line played every snap, which is a good sign.

— Wide receiver ﻿Ihmir Smith-Marsette﻿ got two snaps as an offensive player, something they may need to experiment with more if ﻿DJ Chark Jr.﻿ misses more time. They badly need a downfield threat, as ﻿Bryce Young﻿ averaged an anemic 3.8 yards per attempt in his debut.

Table inside Article
Player Defensive snaps Special teams snaps
Frankie Luvu 52 (100%) 6 (23%)
Shaq Thompson 52 (100%) 5 (19%)
Vonn Bell 52 (100%)
Donte Jackson 51 (98%) 1 (4%)
Derrick Brown 50 (96%) 5 (19%)
Brian Burns 50 (96%) 5 (19%)
Xavier Woods 42 (81%) 5 (19%)
Jeremy Chinn 38 (73%) 6 (23%)
DeShawn Williams 34 (65%) 1 (4%)
Shy Tuttle 33 (63%) 5 (19%)
CJ Henderson 32 (62%) 13 (50%)
Justin Houston 27 (52%)
Nick Thurman 20 (38%) 4 (15%)
Jaycee Horn 20 (38%) 2 (8%)
Troy Hill 16 (31%) 12 (46%)
Yetur Gross-Matos 4 (8%) 9 (35%)
LaBryan Ray 1 (2%)

— The good news was the defense only had to play 52 total snaps, allowing some of the big bodies to shoulder heavy workloads. ﻿Derrick Brown﻿ and ﻿Brian Burns﻿ played 50 snaps each, barely coming off the field.

— This game also confirmed that ﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿'s going to have a frequent presence in this defense. The nickel played 38 snaps, more than any defensive tackle other than Brown.

— New outside linebacker ﻿Justin Houston﻿ played 27 snaps, just over half. The rest of the pressure was schemed-up rather than rotated, as ﻿Yetur Gross-Matos﻿ only got two snaps on defense, and rookie ﻿DJ Johnson﻿ didn't get any in the absence of injured ﻿Marquis Haynes Sr.﻿. Johnson was the only defensive player who was active and didn't see the field.

Table inside Article
Player Special teams snaps
Sam Franklin 23 (88%)
Kamu Grugier-Hill 19 (73%)
Chandler Wooten 19 (73%)
Amare Barno 18 (69%)
Jammie Robinson 14 (54%)
Raheem Blackshear 9 (35%)
Johnny Hekker 7 (27%)
JJ Jansen 7 (27%)
Eddy Piñeiro 5 (19%)
Cade Mays 2 (8%)
Calvin Throckmorton 2 (8%)

— Now you know why linebacker ﻿Chandler Wooten﻿ was added back to the active roster last week. He played 19 snaps on special teams as a core player alongside ﻿Amaré Barno﻿ (18), ﻿Kamu Grugier-Hill﻿ (19), and ﻿Sam Franklin Jr.﻿ (23). Rookie safety ﻿Jammie Robinson﻿ (14) is approaching that territory.

— Smith-Marsette got eight snaps while returning punts, and ﻿Raheem Blackshear﻿ got nine while returning kickoffs, but there wasn't much to show for it. All five of the Falcons' kickoffs were touchbacks, while Smith-Marsette gained 14 yards on three punt returns, with 13 of them coming on one.

Panthers at Falcons | Game Action Gallery | September 10, 2023

See the Panthers warm up before their Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-342
1 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-284
2 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-243
3 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-300
4 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-312
5 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-309
6 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-305
7 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-299
8 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-292
9 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-296
10 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-294
11 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-295
12 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-293
13 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-343
14 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-291
15 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-289
16 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-282
17 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-286
18 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-283
19 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-290
20 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-285
21 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-288
22 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-280
23 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-281
24 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-279
25 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-275
26 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-278
27 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-276
28 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-257
29 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-265
30 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-274
31 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-273
32 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-270
33 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-259
34 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-271
35 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-251
36 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-264
37 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-262
38 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-261
39 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-258
40 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-255
41 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-254
42 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-337
43 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-249
44 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-256
45 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-250
46 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-241
47 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-240
48 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-242
49 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-247
50 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-248
51 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-326
52 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-323
53 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-327
54 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-318
55 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-322
56 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-325
57 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-321
58 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-324
59 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-333
60 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-399
61 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-412
62 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-396
63 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-391
64 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-392
65 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-397
66 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-385
67 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-375
68 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-383
69 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-374
70 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-371
71 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-369
72 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-368
73 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-366
74 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-361
75 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-353
76 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-360
77 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-359
78 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-352
79 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-357
80 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-355
81 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-350
82 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-349
83 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-330
84 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-344
85 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-332
86 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-457
87 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-478
88 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-476
89 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-481
90 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-474
91 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-467
92 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-472
93 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-466
94 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-464
95 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-452
96 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-459
97 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-458
98 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-451
99 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-577
100 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-600
101 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-560
102 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-570
103 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-574
104 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-592
105 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-615
106 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-571
107 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-618
108 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-569
109 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-616
110 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-645
111 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-650
112 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-624
113 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-607
114 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-610
115 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-641
116 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-649
117 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-647
118 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-576
119 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-653
120 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-644
121 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-630
122 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-639
123 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-629
124 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-635
125 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Inactives: DJ Chark out for the Panthers in opener

The Panthers only had to make four players inactive for today's Week 1 matchup against the Falcons.
news

Snap Counts: Week 3 Preseason

Taking a look inside the play-time numbers from the Panthers' third and final preseason game against the Lions
news

Notebook: Brian Burns has high hopes for defense

Burns didn't play in the preseason, but what he's seen in practice all offseason has made him optimistic. Plus more from the preseason finale.
news

Inactives: Panthers missing some WRs tonight

They'll be without DJ Chark Jr. and Terrace Marshall Jr. in the preseason finale against the Lions at Bank of America Stadium, as well as several key defensive players.
news

Bryce Young making the most of "limited opportunities" in preseason

Carolina's rookie quarterback has thrown six passes in each of the Panthers' two preseason games, and he knows that he needs to make the most of these reps. 
news

Snap Counts: Week 2 Preseason

Taking a look inside the play-time numbers from the Panthers' second preseason game, a loss against the New York Giants. 
news

Defense not panicking about early drives allowed

The starters are confident they can fix what they need to fix, and having some key stars back on the field will only help.
news

Rapid Reactions: First defense, as it was, allowed long drive

Playing without Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, and Justin Houston, the starters allowed the Giants to march for an early touchdown.
news

Bryce Young leads first scoring drive in preseason game against Giants

Young's second series kept the Panthers' offense on the field for more than 10 minutes, resulting in a field goal. 
news

Inactives: Brian Burns not expected to play against the Giants

The Panthers are dealing with a number of injuries, thinning out the available players for the second preseason game, and they'll start rookie Chandler Zavala at right guard.
news

Snap Counts: Week 1 Preseason

Taking a look inside the numbers from the opening week loss to the Jets, and what those tell us about personnel groupings.
Advertising