Snap Counts: Week 1 at Atlanta

ATLANTA — View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Falcons in Week 1 of the regular season.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Brady Christensen
|77 (100%)
|2 (8%)
|Chandler Zavala
|77 (100%)
|2 (8%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|77 (100%)
|2 (8%)
|Taylor Moton
|77 (100%)
|2 (8%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|77 (100%)
|Bryce Young
|77 (100%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|69 (90%)
|Adam Thielen
|68 (88%)
|Jonathan Mingo
|67 (87%)
|1 (4%)
|Miles Sanders
|44 (57%)
|Hayden Hurst
|41 (53%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|28 (36%)
|5 (19%)
|Laviska Shenault
|25 (32%)
|18 (69%)
|Tommy Tremble
|18 (23%)
|16 (62%)
|Ian Thomas
|15 (19%)
|7 (27%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|8 (10%)
|19 (73%)
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|2 (3%)
|8 (31%)
- It's clear at this point the Panthers' base offense is a three-receiver set since Terrace Marshall Jr., Adam Thielen, and Jonathan Mingo all played at least 87 percent of the team's snaps. Part of that was dictated by score since they were behind late, but this is how they want to roll.
- The running back position was probably more evenly divided than imagined, with Miles Sanders getting 44 snaps and Chuba Hubbard 28. Sanders didn't play in the preseason, but he was healthy and ran for 72 yards on 18 carries, with Hubbard adding 60 yards on nine carries.
- They used a lot of combinations of people, as the only offensive players not to see a snap (even on special teams) were backup quarterback Andy Dalton and reserve tackle Ricky Lee. And the starting offensive line played every snap, which is a good sign.
— Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette got two snaps as an offensive player, something they may need to experiment with more if DJ Chark Jr. misses more time. They badly need a downfield threat, as Bryce Young averaged an anemic 3.8 yards per attempt in his debut.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Frankie Luvu
|52 (100%)
|6 (23%)
|Shaq Thompson
|52 (100%)
|5 (19%)
|Vonn Bell
|52 (100%)
|Donte Jackson
|51 (98%)
|1 (4%)
|Derrick Brown
|50 (96%)
|5 (19%)
|Brian Burns
|50 (96%)
|5 (19%)
|Xavier Woods
|42 (81%)
|5 (19%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|38 (73%)
|6 (23%)
|DeShawn Williams
|34 (65%)
|1 (4%)
|Shy Tuttle
|33 (63%)
|5 (19%)
|CJ Henderson
|32 (62%)
|13 (50%)
|Justin Houston
|27 (52%)
|Nick Thurman
|20 (38%)
|4 (15%)
|Jaycee Horn
|20 (38%)
|2 (8%)
|Troy Hill
|16 (31%)
|12 (46%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|4 (8%)
|9 (35%)
|LaBryan Ray
|1 (2%)
— The good news was the defense only had to play 52 total snaps, allowing some of the big bodies to shoulder heavy workloads. Derrick Brown and Brian Burns played 50 snaps each, barely coming off the field.
— This game also confirmed that Jeremy Chinn's going to have a frequent presence in this defense. The nickel played 38 snaps, more than any defensive tackle other than Brown.
— New outside linebacker Justin Houston played 27 snaps, just over half. The rest of the pressure was schemed-up rather than rotated, as Yetur Gross-Matos only got two snaps on defense, and rookie DJ Johnson didn't get any in the absence of injured Marquis Haynes Sr.. Johnson was the only defensive player who was active and didn't see the field.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Sam Franklin
|23 (88%)
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|19 (73%)
|Chandler Wooten
|19 (73%)
|Amare Barno
|18 (69%)
|Jammie Robinson
|14 (54%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|9 (35%)
|Johnny Hekker
|7 (27%)
|JJ Jansen
|7 (27%)
|Eddy Piñeiro
|5 (19%)
|Cade Mays
|2 (8%)
|Calvin Throckmorton
|2 (8%)
— Now you know why linebacker Chandler Wooten was added back to the active roster last week. He played 19 snaps on special teams as a core player alongside Amaré Barno (18), Kamu Grugier-Hill (19), and Sam Franklin Jr. (23). Rookie safety Jammie Robinson (14) is approaching that territory.
— Smith-Marsette got eight snaps while returning punts, and Raheem Blackshear got nine while returning kickoffs, but there wasn't much to show for it. All five of the Falcons' kickoffs were touchbacks, while Smith-Marsette gained 14 yards on three punt returns, with 13 of them coming on one.
See the Panthers warm up before their Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.