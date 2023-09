Snap Counts: Week 1 at Atlanta

- It's clear at this point the Panthers' base offense is a three-receiver set since Terrace Marshall Jr., Adam Thielen, and Jonathan Mingo all played at least 87 percent of the team's snaps. Part of that was dictated by score since they were behind late, but this is how they want to roll.

- The running back position was probably more evenly divided than imagined, with Miles Sanders getting 44 snaps and Chuba Hubbard 28. Sanders didn't play in the preseason, but he was healthy and ran for 72 yards on 18 carries, with Hubbard adding 60 yards on nine carries.

- They used a lot of combinations of people, as the only offensive players not to see a snap (even on special teams) were backup quarterback Andy Dalton and reserve tackle Ricky Lee. And the starting offensive line played every snap, which is a good sign.