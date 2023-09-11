Snap Counts: Week 1 at Atlanta

- It's clear at this point the Panthers' base offense is a three-receiver set since ﻿Terrace Marshall Jr.﻿, ﻿Adam Thielen﻿, and ﻿Jonathan Mingo﻿ all played at least 87 percent of the team's snaps. Part of that was dictated by score since they were behind late, but this is how they want to roll.

- The running back position was probably more evenly divided than imagined, with ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ getting 44 snaps and ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ 28. Sanders didn't play in the preseason, but he was healthy and ran for 72 yards on 18 carries, with Hubbard adding 60 yards on nine carries.

- They used a lot of combinations of people, as the only offensive players not to see a snap (even on special teams) were backup quarterback ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ and reserve tackle ﻿Ricky Lee﻿. And the starting offensive line played every snap, which is a good sign.