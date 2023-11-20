Snap Counts: Week 11 vs. Dallas

Nov 20, 2023 at 06:10 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
SnapCounts_Thumbnail (10)

CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Cowboys in Week 11 of the regular season.

Table inside Article
Player Offensive snaps Special teams snaps
Chandler Zavala 59 (100%) 2 (7%)
Ikem Ekwonu 59 (100%) 2 (7%)
Taylor Moton 59 (100%) 2 (7%)
Austin Corbett 59 (100%)
Bradley Bozeman 59 (100%)
Bryce Young 59 (100%)
Jonathan Mingo 56 (95%)
Adam Thielen 53 (90%)
Tommy Tremble 45 (76%) 15 (56%)
DJ Chark 44 (75%)
Chuba Hubbard 29 (49%)
Miles Sanders 27 (46%)
Ian Thomas 16 (27%) 15 (56%)
Stephen Sullivan 11 (19%) 13 (48%)
Mike Strachan 8 (14%) 3 (11%)
Laviska Shenault 3 (5%) 12 (44%)
Raheem Blackshear 2 (3%) 7 (26%)
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1 (2%) 11 (41%)
  • The Panthers made a point of going with 12 personnel (one back, two tight ends) more often, and the results showed that it worked, particularly in the first half. Tommy Tremble played 76 percent of the snaps, not just his highest percentage in a game this season but the highest for any tight end on the roster. With Ian Thomas playing 27 percent of the snaps and Stephen Sullivan playing 19 percent, that made Tremble as close to an every-down player as a tight end gets in this offense.
  • With that increase, the carve-out in receiver reps was from DJ Chark Jr., who played 44 snaps (one fewer than Tremble). Usually, the first three receivers are in the 90 percent range (or higher), but Chark also wasn't targeted with a pass on the snaps he did play, either. Neither was Mike Strachan, who played eight snaps as a practice squad elevation.
  • There was closer to a 50-50 split on running back snaps this week, with Chuba Hubbard getting 29 snaps and Miles Sanders getting 27. The yardage was close, too, with Hubbard gaining 57 yards on 10 carries and Sanders gaining 50 yards on 11 carries.
Table inside Article
Player Defensive snaps Special teams snaps
Frankie Luvu 72 (100%) 6 (22%)
Vonn Bell 72 (100%)
Xavier Woods 72 (100%)
Donte Jackson 71 (99%)
Dicaprio Bootle 69 (96%) 6 (22%)
Derrick Brown 61 (85%) 6 (22%)
Brian Burns 59 (82%) 3 (11%)
Troy Hill 56 (78%)
Deion Jones 38 (53%)
DeShawn Williams 34 (47%)
DJ Johnson 33 (46%) 6 (22%)
LaBryan Ray 32 (44%)
Shy Tuttle 30 (42%) 6 (22%)
Amare Barno 29 (40%) 11 (41%)
Eku Leota 23 (32%) 9 (33%)
Nick Thurman 17 (24%) 6 (22%)
Kamu Grugier-Hill 16 (22%) 25 (93%)
David Long 8 (11%) 12 (44%)
  • The Panthers are adjusting on the fly each week to account for changing personnel. This week, they went a little heavier, with linebacker Deion Jones playing better than half the snaps and reserve nickel/safety Jammie Robinson not playing any on defense, with those snaps chewed up by a bigger lineup and cornerback David Long Jr. getting his first defensive work of the season.
  • We've mentioned before in this spot that LaBryan Ray is earning more and more trust as the season goes on. He's playing basically the same amount of line snaps as veterans Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams.
Table inside Article
Player Special teams snaps
Sam Franklin 25 (93%)
Alex Cook 22 (81%)
Tae Davis 19 (70%)
Jammie Robinson 19 (70%)
Johnny Hekker 8 (30%)
JJ Jansen 8 (30%)
D'Shawn Jamison 7 (26%)
Eddy Piñeiro 5 (19%)
David Sharpe 2 (7%)
Brett Toth 2 (7%)
Cade Mays 2 (7%)
  • The Panthers signed linebacker Tae Davis last week, and he quickly stepped into the group of special teams regulars. They needed a bigger body to join that rotation, and he provided the work they needed.
  • Sam Franklin Jr. is back in his normal role of making an impact on special teams and agitating people, and newcomer Alex Cook is joining him (without the agitation part). Cook played solidly as a spot-starter on defense recently and has impressed coaches since being signed off the Giants practice squad.

Panthers vs Cowboys| Game Action Gallery| November 19, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.

