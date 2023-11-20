Snap Counts: Week 11 vs. Dallas

CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Cowboys in Week 11 of the regular season.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Chandler Zavala
|59 (100%)
|2 (7%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|59 (100%)
|2 (7%)
|Taylor Moton
|59 (100%)
|2 (7%)
|Austin Corbett
|59 (100%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|59 (100%)
|Bryce Young
|59 (100%)
|Jonathan Mingo
|56 (95%)
|Adam Thielen
|53 (90%)
|Tommy Tremble
|45 (76%)
|15 (56%)
|DJ Chark
|44 (75%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|29 (49%)
|Miles Sanders
|27 (46%)
|Ian Thomas
|16 (27%)
|15 (56%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|11 (19%)
|13 (48%)
|Mike Strachan
|8 (14%)
|3 (11%)
|Laviska Shenault
|3 (5%)
|12 (44%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|2 (3%)
|7 (26%)
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|1 (2%)
|11 (41%)
- The Panthers made a point of going with 12 personnel (one back, two tight ends) more often, and the results showed that it worked, particularly in the first half. Tommy Tremble played 76 percent of the snaps, not just his highest percentage in a game this season but the highest for any tight end on the roster. With Ian Thomas playing 27 percent of the snaps and Stephen Sullivan playing 19 percent, that made Tremble as close to an every-down player as a tight end gets in this offense.
- With that increase, the carve-out in receiver reps was from DJ Chark Jr., who played 44 snaps (one fewer than Tremble). Usually, the first three receivers are in the 90 percent range (or higher), but Chark also wasn't targeted with a pass on the snaps he did play, either. Neither was Mike Strachan, who played eight snaps as a practice squad elevation.
- There was closer to a 50-50 split on running back snaps this week, with Chuba Hubbard getting 29 snaps and Miles Sanders getting 27. The yardage was close, too, with Hubbard gaining 57 yards on 10 carries and Sanders gaining 50 yards on 11 carries.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Frankie Luvu
|72 (100%)
|6 (22%)
|Vonn Bell
|72 (100%)
|Xavier Woods
|72 (100%)
|Donte Jackson
|71 (99%)
|Dicaprio Bootle
|69 (96%)
|6 (22%)
|Derrick Brown
|61 (85%)
|6 (22%)
|Brian Burns
|59 (82%)
|3 (11%)
|Troy Hill
|56 (78%)
|Deion Jones
|38 (53%)
|DeShawn Williams
|34 (47%)
|DJ Johnson
|33 (46%)
|6 (22%)
|LaBryan Ray
|32 (44%)
|Shy Tuttle
|30 (42%)
|6 (22%)
|Amare Barno
|29 (40%)
|11 (41%)
|Eku Leota
|23 (32%)
|9 (33%)
|Nick Thurman
|17 (24%)
|6 (22%)
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|16 (22%)
|25 (93%)
|David Long
|8 (11%)
|12 (44%)
- The Panthers are adjusting on the fly each week to account for changing personnel. This week, they went a little heavier, with linebacker Deion Jones playing better than half the snaps and reserve nickel/safety Jammie Robinson not playing any on defense, with those snaps chewed up by a bigger lineup and cornerback David Long Jr. getting his first defensive work of the season.
- We've mentioned before in this spot that LaBryan Ray is earning more and more trust as the season goes on. He's playing basically the same amount of line snaps as veterans Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Sam Franklin
|25 (93%)
|Alex Cook
|22 (81%)
|Tae Davis
|19 (70%)
|Jammie Robinson
|19 (70%)
|Johnny Hekker
|8 (30%)
|JJ Jansen
|8 (30%)
|D'Shawn Jamison
|7 (26%)
|Eddy Piñeiro
|5 (19%)
|David Sharpe
|2 (7%)
|Brett Toth
|2 (7%)
|Cade Mays
|2 (7%)
- The Panthers signed linebacker Tae Davis last week, and he quickly stepped into the group of special teams regulars. They needed a bigger body to join that rotation, and he provided the work they needed.
- Sam Franklin Jr. is back in his normal role of making an impact on special teams and agitating people, and newcomer Alex Cook is joining him (without the agitation part). Cook played solidly as a spot-starter on defense recently and has impressed coaches since being signed off the Giants practice squad.
