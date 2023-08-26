Snap Counts: Week 3 Preseason

CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Lions in Week 3 of the preseason.

Player Offensive snaps Special teams snaps
Michael Jordan 56 (72%) 3 (10%)
Ricky Lee 56 (72%) 1 (3%)
JD DiRenzo 56 (72%) 1 (3%)
Gary Jennings 55 (71%) 13 (42%)
Spencer Brown 41 (53%) 4 (13%)
Shi Smith 39 (50%)
Javon Wims 38 (49%) 8 (26%)
Justin McCray 30 (38%) 2 (6%)
Nash Jensen 30 (38%) 1 (3%)
Tommy Tremble 27 (35%) 12 (39%)
Sam Tecklenburg 26 (33%) 3 (10%)
Larnel Coleman 26 (33%) 1 (3%)
Matt Corral 25 (32%)
Giovanni Ricci 23 (29%) 15 (48%)
Ikem Ekwonu 22 (28%) 2 (6%)
Brady Christensen 22 (28%) 2 (6%)
Taylor Moton 22 (28%) 2 (6%)
Jonathan Mingo 22 (28%)
Bryce Young 22 (28%)
Bradley Bozeman 22 (28%)
Chandler Zavala 22 (28%)
Camerun Peoples 20 (26%) 13 (42%)
Ian Thomas 20 (26%) 2 (6%)
Derek Wright 20 (26%)
CJ Saunders 18 (23%) 12 (39%)
Josh Vann 18 (23%) 9 (29%)
Raheem Blackshear 17 (22%) 9 (29%)
Andy Dalton 17 (22%)
Adam Thielen 16 (21%)
Hayden Hurst 16 (21%)
Jake Luton 14 (18%)
  • You can really tell the positions which were thinned out by injury. Offensive linemen ﻿Michael Jordan﻿, ﻿Ricky Lee﻿, and ﻿J.D. DiRenzo﻿ (56 snaps each) and wide receiver ﻿Gary Jennings﻿ (55 snaps) were the guys who had to be second-teamers and third-teamers. That's because linemen ﻿Cade Mays﻿, ﻿Cameron Erving﻿, ﻿Deonte Brown﻿, and ﻿Austin Corbett﻿ didn't play, along with receivers ﻿Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿, ﻿DJ Chark Jr.﻿, and ﻿Terrace Marshall Jr.﻿.
  • Running back ﻿Spencer Brown﻿ (41 snaps) also got a heavy workload, and he made the most of it, with 13 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown. He's run well and is a strong candidate for the practice squad if he doesn't make the 53-man roster.
  • The starters on offense got their 22 snaps, scored twice, and got the rest of the night off. Interestingly, wide receiver ﻿Derek Wright﻿ had 20 snaps. Usually, he'd be one of those guys running with the reserves also, but because of the injuries, he might become a needed part early in the season. He's played his way into consideration for the 53-man roster.
Player Defensive snaps Special teams snaps
Jammie Robinson 53 (78%) 13 (42%)
Kobe Jones 52 (76%) 13 (42%)
Eku Leota 42 (62%) 15 (48%)
Eric Rowe 41 (60%) 5 (16%)
Keith Taylor 40 (59%) 8 (26%)
Raequan Williams 38 (56%) 2 (6%)
Brandon Smith 34 (50%) 21 (68%)
Chandler Wooten 33 (49%) 3 (10%)
Nick Thurman 33 (49%) 2 (6%)
Rezjohn Wright 32 (47%) 14 (45%)
Mark Milton 32 (47%) 6 (19%)
Herb Miller 27 (40%) 13 (42%)
LaBryan Ray 26 (38%) 3 (10%)
DJ Johnson 22 (32%) 4 (13%)
CJ Henderson 22 (32%) 3 (10%)
Antwuan Jackson 22 (32%) 3 (10%)
Yetur Gross-Matos 21 (31%) 4 (13%)
Ace Eley 20 (29%) 19 (61%)
Bumper Pool 20 (29%) 16 (52%)
DeShawn Williams 20 (29%) 2 (6%)
Collin Duncan 16 (24%) 8 (26%)
Deion Jones 15 (22%) 2 (6%)
Jaycee Horn 15 (22%) 2 (6%)
Vonn Bell 15 (22%) 2 (6%)
Xavier Woods 15 (22%) 2 (6%)
Kamu Grugier-Hill 15 (22%) 2 (6%)
Josh Thomas 12 (18%) 12 (39%)
Shy Tuttle 8 (12%)
Jeremy Chinn 7 (10%) 2 (6%)
  • As on offense, safety ﻿Jammie Robinson﻿ (53 snaps) and ﻿Kobe Jones﻿ (52) were the ironmen of the evening, playing more than three-quarters of an exhibition game.
  • The starters who had to play at all got their 15 snaps and called it a night. They were without ﻿Brian Burns﻿, ﻿Justin Houston﻿, ﻿Derrick Brown﻿, ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿, and ﻿Frankie Luvu﻿, so it was a mixed bag of personnel. Perhaps as a reward for the few holdovers in the front seven who had to play, ﻿Shy Tuttle﻿ played just 8 of those snaps.
  • The third preseason game does not reflect regular-season game-planning. In an ordinary game, nickel ﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿ ought to play more snaps than most of the interior defensive linemen. He had just 7 of the 15 snaps the starters took.
Player Special teams snaps
Johnny Hekker 9 (29%)
JJ Jansen 9 (29%)
Matthew Wright 5 (16%)
Eddy Piñeiro 2 (6%)

- The most important number among the specialists was the 2 snaps played by kicker ﻿Eddy Piñeiro﻿. He came back from a groin injury and hit a field goal and an extra point. They let spare kicker ﻿Matthew Wright﻿ take the kickoff duties.

Panthers vs. Lions | Game Action Gallery | August 25, 2023

Check out photos of the Panthers during their preseason finale against the Lions.

