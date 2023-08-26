Snap Counts: Week 3 Preseason

CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Lions in Week 3 of the preseason.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Michael Jordan
|56 (72%)
|3 (10%)
|Ricky Lee
|56 (72%)
|1 (3%)
|JD DiRenzo
|56 (72%)
|1 (3%)
|Gary Jennings
|55 (71%)
|13 (42%)
|Spencer Brown
|41 (53%)
|4 (13%)
|Shi Smith
|39 (50%)
|Javon Wims
|38 (49%)
|8 (26%)
|Justin McCray
|30 (38%)
|2 (6%)
|Nash Jensen
|30 (38%)
|1 (3%)
|Tommy Tremble
|27 (35%)
|12 (39%)
|Sam Tecklenburg
|26 (33%)
|3 (10%)
|Larnel Coleman
|26 (33%)
|1 (3%)
|Matt Corral
|25 (32%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|23 (29%)
|15 (48%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|22 (28%)
|2 (6%)
|Brady Christensen
|22 (28%)
|2 (6%)
|Taylor Moton
|22 (28%)
|2 (6%)
|Jonathan Mingo
|22 (28%)
|Bryce Young
|22 (28%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|22 (28%)
|Chandler Zavala
|22 (28%)
|Camerun Peoples
|20 (26%)
|13 (42%)
|Ian Thomas
|20 (26%)
|2 (6%)
|Derek Wright
|20 (26%)
|CJ Saunders
|18 (23%)
|12 (39%)
|Josh Vann
|18 (23%)
|9 (29%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|17 (22%)
|9 (29%)
|Andy Dalton
|17 (22%)
|Adam Thielen
|16 (21%)
|Hayden Hurst
|16 (21%)
|Jake Luton
|14 (18%)
- You can really tell the positions which were thinned out by injury. Offensive linemen Michael Jordan, Ricky Lee, and J.D. DiRenzo (56 snaps each) and wide receiver Gary Jennings (55 snaps) were the guys who had to be second-teamers and third-teamers. That's because linemen Cade Mays, Cameron Erving, Deonte Brown, and Austin Corbett didn't play, along with receivers Laviska Shenault Jr., DJ Chark Jr., and Terrace Marshall Jr..
- Running back Spencer Brown (41 snaps) also got a heavy workload, and he made the most of it, with 13 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown. He's run well and is a strong candidate for the practice squad if he doesn't make the 53-man roster.
- The starters on offense got their 22 snaps, scored twice, and got the rest of the night off. Interestingly, wide receiver Derek Wright had 20 snaps. Usually, he'd be one of those guys running with the reserves also, but because of the injuries, he might become a needed part early in the season. He's played his way into consideration for the 53-man roster.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Jammie Robinson
|53 (78%)
|13 (42%)
|Kobe Jones
|52 (76%)
|13 (42%)
|Eku Leota
|42 (62%)
|15 (48%)
|Eric Rowe
|41 (60%)
|5 (16%)
|Keith Taylor
|40 (59%)
|8 (26%)
|Raequan Williams
|38 (56%)
|2 (6%)
|Brandon Smith
|34 (50%)
|21 (68%)
|Chandler Wooten
|33 (49%)
|3 (10%)
|Nick Thurman
|33 (49%)
|2 (6%)
|Rezjohn Wright
|32 (47%)
|14 (45%)
|Mark Milton
|32 (47%)
|6 (19%)
|Herb Miller
|27 (40%)
|13 (42%)
|LaBryan Ray
|26 (38%)
|3 (10%)
|DJ Johnson
|22 (32%)
|4 (13%)
|CJ Henderson
|22 (32%)
|3 (10%)
|Antwuan Jackson
|22 (32%)
|3 (10%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|21 (31%)
|4 (13%)
|Ace Eley
|20 (29%)
|19 (61%)
|Bumper Pool
|20 (29%)
|16 (52%)
|DeShawn Williams
|20 (29%)
|2 (6%)
|Collin Duncan
|16 (24%)
|8 (26%)
|Deion Jones
|15 (22%)
|2 (6%)
|Jaycee Horn
|15 (22%)
|2 (6%)
|Vonn Bell
|15 (22%)
|2 (6%)
|Xavier Woods
|15 (22%)
|2 (6%)
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|15 (22%)
|2 (6%)
|Josh Thomas
|12 (18%)
|12 (39%)
|Shy Tuttle
|8 (12%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|7 (10%)
|2 (6%)
- As on offense, safety Jammie Robinson (53 snaps) and Kobe Jones (52) were the ironmen of the evening, playing more than three-quarters of an exhibition game.
- The starters who had to play at all got their 15 snaps and called it a night. They were without Brian Burns, Justin Houston, Derrick Brown, Shaq Thompson, and Frankie Luvu, so it was a mixed bag of personnel. Perhaps as a reward for the few holdovers in the front seven who had to play, Shy Tuttle played just 8 of those snaps.
- The third preseason game does not reflect regular-season game-planning. In an ordinary game, nickel Jeremy Chinn ought to play more snaps than most of the interior defensive linemen. He had just 7 of the 15 snaps the starters took.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Johnny Hekker
|9 (29%)
|JJ Jansen
|9 (29%)
|Matthew Wright
|5 (16%)
|Eddy Piñeiro
|2 (6%)
- The most important number among the specialists was the 2 snaps played by kicker Eddy Piñeiro. He came back from a groin injury and hit a field goal and an extra point. They let spare kicker Matthew Wright take the kickoff duties.
Check out photos of the Panthers during their preseason finale against the Lions.