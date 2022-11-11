Stats and Superlatives: Panthers ground game goes back to work

TEAM STATS
- The Panthers rushed for 232 yards, their most since a Week 5 win against Jacksonville in 2019 (285).
- The offense picked up 18 first downs, its second-highest total of the season (23 at Atlanta in Week 8).
- The Panthers totaled 333 net yards, their third-most this season. They've averaged 345.5 net yards in the last four weeks, compared to 260.0 in the previous six weeks.
- Carolina converted six of its 15 third-down opportunities, its most third-down conversions this season.
- A week after allowing 241 rushing yards in Cincinnati, the Panthers held the Falcons to 138 rushing yards.
- Carolina had 11 tackles for loss, the most by a Panthers defense since Week 17 of 2013 against the Falcons.
- The defense had a season-high five sacks, with two players making multiple sacks (Marquis Haynes Sr. , Frankie Luvu). It was the first time since 2020 at Green Bay that multiple Panthers had multiple sacks.
- Carolina became one of three teams this season with multiple punts inside the five in a single game.
- The Panthers are 3-0 against the NFC South at home for the first time since 2015. They've gone 2-0 at home under interim head coach Steve Wilks.
PLAYER STATS
- D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards and a touchdown, his third game in the last four weeks with at least 118 rushing yards. Since Week 7, he has 389 rush yards and four touchdowns, ranking sixth in the league with 97.3 rush yards per game.
- Terrace Marshall Jr. had a career-long reception of 43 yards. Over the last four games, has 10 catches for 214 yards after he had just four catches for 30 yards in the first six games.
- Frankie Luvu led the defense with career bests in tackles (12) and sacks (2.0) along with two tackles for loss. He became just the fourth player in the NFL with at least 12 tackles and 2.0 sacks in a game in the last three seasons.
- Marquis Haynes Sr. had two sacks in the same drive to stop Atlanta's last chance in the fourth quarter. They were Haynes' first sacks of the season.
- Brian Burns earned his seventh sack of the season, tied for seventh-most in the NFL. He also made his 10th tackle for loss this season, tied for fourth-most.
- Johnny Hekker averaged 43.2 yards on five punts with a long of 52 yards. He had two punts downed inside the 5-yard line, and is now second in the NFL with 22 punts inside the 20 this season.
