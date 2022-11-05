Steve Wilks making "imprint and impact" with 3T Foundation

Nov 05, 2022 at 10:42 AM
Images from the 3T Foundation fundraiser event held at Carmel Country Club on 11/4/2022 featuring Panthers Legends and Head Coach, Steve Wilks.

CHARLOTTE – A 25-year-old Steve Wilks would sit outside the coach's office at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, admiring his hometown's skyline and dreaming of coaching at then-Ericsson Stadium, he said.

At the time, Wilks painted lines on the football field and washed uniforms at Johnson C. Smith while taking a paper route through South Charlotte and selling candy bars, chips, and soda on Sundays before Panthers games.

Many years, moves, and jobs later, Wilks has returned to Charlotte and become the Panthers' interim coach. And through his 3T Foundation, Wilks hopes to give back to those in the community that poured into him.

The 3T Foundation – which stands for "teach, train, task" – focuses on supporting Charlotte youth through educational enrichment and mentorship opportunities, including help with college applications, overseeing college campus tours, and building connections to trade schools, among various projects and initiatives. (For more information on The 3T Foundation, you can click here.)

"It's so important to me because my roots are here, and the people that had an impact on my life are right here in this community," Wilks said. "That's why I feel so inclined to give back."

Nicole Tepper, Marcia Wilks, Steve Wilks
Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers

Wilks shared personal stories of how relationships he built and opportunities he capitalized upon led to his tenure with Carolina at a fundraiser event for The 3T Foundation at the Carmel Country Club on Friday night. The event was also attended by owners David and Nicole Tepper, team president Kristi Coleman, and Wilks' family.

"I wanted to start this foundation because I felt like there were so many people outside of my immediate family that had such an impact on me, that allowed me to be here and be the person I am today," Wilks said at the event. "My Pop Warner coaches, my junior high school coach, as well as my high school coach, and my mother, who worked two and three jobs and never missed a high school football game. … To whom much is given, much is required. To be back here in this city, and to try to make an imprint and an impact, is my desire in my heart."

Luke Kuechly, Greg Olsen
Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers

Wilks said the pillars of The 3T Foundation are similar to how he approaches coaching.

"My mindset with these young men and young women is really trying to do the same thing (as the team)," Wilks said. "It's to give them the knowledge they need, train them in different areas with mentorship, financial literacy, all these things, so when they have the opportunity to be faced with certain things in life, they're ready for the task."

A silent auction, which included Panthers memorabilia (signed jerseys from Baker Mayfield, Christian McCaffrey, and Brian Burns), was held at the event, as well as a live auction that included Panthers tickets with sideline passes.

For Wilks, the foundation hearkens back to connections to the city and his gratitude for what he has been given.

"It's just such a blessing to see what I've gone through and how (God has) ordered my steps," Wilks said in his closing remarks at the event. "My passion and love for this community, this city, and giving back (is) because there's another Steve Wilks out there that just needs an opportunity."

PHOTOS: Steve Wilks 3T Foundation fundraising event

View photos from a fundraising event for Steve Wilks' 3T Foundation with guests that included David and Nicole Tepper, team president Kristi Coleman, Panthers legends Luke Kuechly, Greg Olsen and Josh Norman and more.

