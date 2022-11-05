Steve Wilks making "imprint and impact" with 3T Foundation

Wilks shared personal stories of how relationships he built and opportunities he capitalized upon led to his tenure with Carolina at a fundraiser event for The 3T Foundation at the Carmel Country Club on Friday night. The event was also attended by owners David and Nicole Tepper, team president Kristi Coleman, and Wilks' family.

"I wanted to start this foundation because I felt like there were so many people outside of my immediate family that had such an impact on me, that allowed me to be here and be the person I am today," Wilks said at the event. "My Pop Warner coaches, my junior high school coach, as well as my high school coach, and my mother, who worked two and three jobs and never missed a high school football game. … To whom much is given, much is required. To be back here in this city, and to try to make an imprint and an impact, is my desire in my heart."