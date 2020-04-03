Takeaways from Robby Anderson's virtual press conference

South Florida connection

Speaking of Bridgewater, back in high school, Anderson and Carolina's new quarterback were supposed to play on the same 7-on-7 team. Things changed, though, and the two became opponents instead. Then, for a brief window in 2018, the South Florida natives teamed up in New York, before the Jets traded Bridgewater to New Orleans just ahead of the regular season.

So now that they're both in Carolina, the duo will finally get the chance to see what they're capable of together.

"We had a strong connection," Anderson said. "Teddy helped me grow as a man. There were things I was kind of going through at the time with still adjusting to the NFL. He kind of helped me see things from an older perspective even though we are the same age."

While the two never formally knew each other during their high school days, Anderson said he knew all about Bridgewater. That familiarity, and their Florida backgrounds, made it easier to bond during their brief time together in New York.