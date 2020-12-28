The Day After: Matt Rhule wants to see Panthers' "best game" in last December lesson

INJURY UPDATE

Rhule is already anticipating a mixed bag on the offensive line this week after backup left tackle Trent Scott left with a shoulder injury and didn't return.

Rhule said Scott was "probably a no" for this week, leaving them threadbare at tackle.

Versatile sub ﻿Michael Schofield﻿ finished the game, but Rhule wasn't ready to commit to him as the starter, saying he wanted to see how the week went and whether they promote anyone from the practice squad.

Scott was starting for ﻿Russell Okung﻿, who was inactive because of his calf injury. ﻿Greg Little﻿ went on IR earlier this month after he was injured in practice, so the left tackle spot could be a grab bag this week.

Rhule also said he was "leaning toward no" for running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, though he wanted to wait until midweek to be more declarative.

McCaffrey's missed all but three games this year with ankle, shoulder, and quad injuries. He's tried to go out and test the quad before some recent practices but hasn't been able to continue.

Rhule also said he wasn't expecting cornerback ﻿Troy Pride Jr.﻿ to return after the rookie suffered a hip injury a week ago.

DOING HIS RESEARCH

Rhule began his Monday press conference by circling back to questions from Sunday about the difference between winning a game and draft position.

Clearly, he had a point to make.

His overall theme was that the team had to discover how to win games in December and win games in the fourth quarter.

That's why questions about draft status fall flat with Rhule, because he's trying to teach lessons that will be valid in Decembers that matter.