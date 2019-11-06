The Panthers locker room reacts to Cam Newton being placed on IR

In the next man up world of the NFL, though, there isn't much time to dwell on the season-ending loss of Newton. After all, the Panthers have been Allen's team for the past six weeks, and he had already been announced as the starter for Sunday's matchup with the Packers.

"Nothing changes. Now we know officially Cam isn't coming back," edge rusher Bruce Irvin said. "We trust in '7.' It's an unfortunate situation for Cam. He's a hell of a player. But life goes on. He knows that, we know that. '7' is the guy now and we've got complete faith in him. I'm behind him."

Safety Tre Boston said that despite the decision, Wednesday's practice was still business as usual for the team.

"It's kind of like we're going on with our day, because we knew Kyle was starting this week and each week it's just been like we're ready to roll with Kyle," Boston said. "Only you guys are ready for the, 'Cam's back!' We love Kyle, we love what he's done for us, we love that he's going to be able to finish the season."

As far as Newton's absence is concerned, Boston said he has nothing but love for the quarterback.

"Cam, we love him, we're here for him, we want him to heal," Boston said. "We want to see a better Cam, and we know how good he can be when he's healthy. Best of luck to him, we know MVP version is going to come back, but as of right now, you work with who you've got."

On the offensive side of the ball, things aren't much different. Right guard Trai Turner echoed Boston's sentiments.

"I can only speak for me, but I don't really think there's too much of a difference," Turner said. "Whoever's playing that week is going to play their hardest. I'm not going to block any harder for whoever's in there. I just hope the Cam gets well soon and Kyle keeps progressing."

As disappointing as the decision to effectively end Newton's season may be, Wright said that one of the biggest benefits of it will be the now decelerated pace of the quarterback's recovery. Instead of feeling the need to quickly rush back and return to the field, Newton will now be able to take his time and ensure he's healthy.