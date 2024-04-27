Ja'Tavion Sanders brings a receiver like threat to the Panthers, after drafted at No. 101 overall

While at Texas, Sanders lined up across the receiver spots, the Longhorns using him in a variety of roles.

"I was a receiver in high school so I'm kind of advanced as far as my receiving goes. And I feel like the tight ends in this draft class, we're the new age tight ends," Sanders said. " Guys like (Travis) Kelce and (Geroge) Kittle and (T.J.) Hockinson, they're the guys who started the new tight end age, but guys like me and Brock (Bowers), Cade (Stover) and Jared Wiley, guys like that, we're the new age tight ends, that bring more the receiving ability to the tight end position.

Sanders will step into a room currently headlined by Tommy Tremble and Stephen Sullivan. However, no tight end on the Panthers last season surpassed 200 receiving yards. With Sanders pass-catching ability, he has the potential to slot in to the offense right away.