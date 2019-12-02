The Rivera Report: Missed blocks, missed tackles and taking it personal

Rivera addresses scheme change

Here's how Rivera responded to a question about whether switching to more 3-4 looks has had anything to do with the issues defending the run.

"No, because for the most part we play a tilt," Rivera said. "When you're playing a tilt, you're basically playing the same gaps, it's just different personnel. That's the biggest thing between a 3-4 and a 4-3, the personnel. We've got guys like Bruce (Irvin) and Mario (Addison) that can play either the end or outside backer position. We feel pretty stout with those guys. The biggest thing you lose is you lose the 3-technique when you don't have a Kawann Short."

Sticking with Kyle Allen at QB

Rivera said the Panthers want to continue developing Kyle Allen and the second-year quarterback will continue to be the starter.

"Absolutely. There's no reason not to," Rivera said. "I think the young man competes. He's competitive, he's got a good handle of what we do, the players have confidence in him, and we're just going to continue to compete. We believe that we have an opportunity, we've got to take advantage of it, go out and play to the best of our ability and see what happens."

As for Allen handling the pressure and reading the defense, Rivera spoke about the value of experience and the importance of learning from mistakes.

"It's one of those things, as you learn and become more and more competent and comfortable as a veteran, you'll understand how to get through that progression quickly," Rivera said. "Whether it's looking at it going, 'OK, even though he's pressed, that guy looks like he's going to give ground. Let me work the combination and get to that side faster.' Again, as he grows as a quarterback, he'll learn these things. He's a young guy that does some really good things and gives you an opportunity.