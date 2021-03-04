Thomas Davis announces retirement, homecoming

The longtime linebacker announced on his Instagram page Wednesday night that he was retiring after his release from Washington , and that he planned to sign a one-day contract to retire on March 11 as a member of the Panthers.

"To be able to play 16 years in this league has truly been a blessing, and I can't thank God enough for seeing fit to put me in this position to do that," Davis said. "To the Carolina fanbase, I just want to say to you guys, you guys have been tremendous throughout my entire career. I can not thank you guys enough for your love and support, ...