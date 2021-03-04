 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Thomas Davis announces retirement, homecoming

Mar 03, 2021 at 09:16 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Thomas Davis introduction
Jacob Kupferman

﻿Thomas Davis﻿ is finished playing football, and he's coming home.

The longtime linebacker announced on his Instagram page Wednesday night that he was retiring after his release from Washington, and that he planned to sign a one-day contract to retire on March 11 as a member of the Panthers.

"To be able to play 16 years in this league has truly been a blessing, and I can't thank God enough for seeing fit to put me in this position to do that," Davis said. "To the Carolina fanbase, I just want to say to you guys, you guys have been tremendous throughout my entire career. I can not thank you guys enough for your love and support, ...

"I can not wait to sign that one-day (contract) and retire a Panther. Keep pounding."

Davis spent his first 14 years with the Panthers after joining the team as a first-round pick in 2005.

During that time, he made three Pro Bowls and won the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award, but his accomplishments transcended any statistical measure.

Davis overcame three torn ACLs — all in his right knee — but came back an even better player after years of rehab.

Before the injuries, he was the player they drafted from Georgia — fast and physical and an explosive hitter. He was an exceptional special teams player before he ever found a role on defense, but he'd find that soon enough.

Though there was some initial uncertainty about his position (he was a hybrid safety in college), he quickly found a home at linebacker and helped lead some of the league's top defenses.

Davis was beginning to establish himself when the injuries hit in 2009, but setbacks during minicamp in 2010 and Week Two in 2011 made his football future uncertain. After all, no one had done what he was trying to do.

All he did was come back as a more complete linebacker — a craftsman instead of a mere athlete, a man whose knowledge of the game grew to compensate for anything he lost physically.

It's somehow appropriate that all three of his Pro Bowl berths and both All-Pro honors came after the injuries — and they weren't just sympathy votes. Outside linebackers in 4-3 defenses often lag behind in recognition since they don't have the flashy sack numbers of their 3-4 counterparts, but what Davis did in his second act was impossible to ignore.

He came back. All the way back.

And on March 11, he's coming back again.

Related Content

news

Peyton Manning lived it; "Bryce will benefit" from his rookie season

Peyton Manning's rookie season was one to forget in what became a Hall of Fame career. It's why he knows Panthers QB Bryce Young can "benefit" from his subpar rookie year. 
news

Current and former players were picking up the Dan Morgan-Dave Canales vibe on Thursday

A group of current players were on hand to hear from their new coach and GM, and a group of legends on hand realized that it sounded familiar to a previous change which yielded results.
news

Dan Morgan and Dave Canales lay out plan for the future

The Panthers new GM and head coach had their introductory press conference Thursday, and talked about the kind of team they wanted to create together.
news

Dan Morgan taking the long view of his new job

The Panthers President of Football Operations/GM is looking for particular traits in players, but he's also looking to create something that's lasting.
news

The man in the photo and the job that changed Dave Canales' life

Before Dave Canales' would become head coach of the Panthers, he was head coach of a much different team, that shaped his whole life
news

5 things to know about new Executive VP of Football Operations Brandt Tilis 

Tilis comes to the Panthers from Kansas City, where he negotiated Patrick Mahomes' record-breaking contract.
news

Panthers name Brandt Tilis Executive VP of Football Operations

The former Chiefs executive will join President of Football Operations Dan Morgan in a new front office structure.
news

How to Watch: Dan Morgan and Dave Canales' Introductory Press Conference

Here's how to tune in to Thursday's press conference with Dan Morgan and Dave Canales.
news

Check out the Legends Round Table

A group of all-time Panthers greats got together to talk about Dan Morgan, Dave Canales, and what they can bring to the team in their new jobs.
news

In Dave Canales' first day on the job, he takes a detour to see the future

Before the Panthers' new head coach arrives in Charlotte, he took a detour to Mobile, Ala. That's where the future of the NFL is this week, so it's where Canales wanted to be. 
news

Panthers agree to terms with four assistant coaches

New head coach Dave Canales has brought two former co-workers from Tampa Bay, among the four offensive additions agreed to on Tuesday.
news

Five players to watch for the Panthers at the Senior Bowl

Panthers scouts are headed to Mobile for this year's Reese's Senior Bowl. Taking into account needs and prospects, these are the five guys we think you need to keep an eye on. 
Advertising