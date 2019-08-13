Time to vote in the next round for the Silver Season Plays, presented by Coca-Cola

It's time to vote in the next round of the Panthers Silver Season top plays. After your selections in the opening round, there are now 16 plays with eight matchups this week.

As a reminder, you will get to vote every week in each round of matchups until a final matchup is determined for the best play in Panthers history, presented by Coca-Cola. Each new round begins on Tuesday, starting on August 6 and going through September 3.

Here are this week's matchups:

Steve Smith 69-yard touchdown catch at St. Louis (1/10/04) vs. Graham Gano 63-yard field goal vs New York Giants (10/7/18)

Muhsin Muhammad 85-yard TD in Super Bowl XXXVIII (2/1/04) vs. Luke Kuechly 32-yard pick six at Dallas (11/26/15)

DeShaun Foster 1-yard touchdown run at Philadelphia (1/18/04) vs. Tim McKyer 96-yard pick six at San Francisco (11/5/95)

Chad Cota interception vs Pittsburgh (12/22/96) vs. Steve Smith 39-yard touchdown catch at Chicago (1/15/06)

Sam Mills 36-yard pick six vs New York Jets (10/15/95) vs. Greg Olsen 26-yard touchdown catch at Seattle (10/18/15)

Steve Beuerlein 5-yard touchdown run at Green Bay (12/12/99) vs. Thomas Davis onside kick recovery vs Seattle (1/17/16)

Ricky Proehl 12-yard touchdown catch vs Jacksonville (9/7/03) vs. Julius Peppers interception vs Dallas (1/3/04)

Sam Mills interception vs Dallas (1/5/97) vs. Cam Newton 72-yard touchdown run vs Atlanta (12/9/12)

Click on the thumbnails in the polls to watch each play again. To view all of the plays that will be voted on, click here.

You are allowed to vote once during each round. The final winning play will be unveiled at the season opener against Los Angeles.