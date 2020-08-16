Peek into practice with 'Panthers Training Camp Live'

After a two-and-a-half week ramp-up period, the Panthers on Monday will put full pads on for the first time in 2020. This next phase of training camp includes as many as 14 padded practices, and we're planning to give you a live peek during this portion of camp.

Starting Monday morning in the 9 o'clock hour, we'll drop into practice for the first "Panthers Training Camp Live," presented by Coca-Cola. You'll be able to find the live stream on Panthers.com, the Panthers app, and on the team's Twitter and Facebook channels.

Alongside the live view of practice, team reporter Kristen Balboni will be joined virtually by Panthers Legends for expert analysis on different position groups as they go through individual and one-on-one periods.