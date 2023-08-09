Training camp live practice updates: August 9

Aaron Rodgers a "fan" of Bryce Young, and vice versa
The elder Jets quarterback and Panthers rookie caught up before the joint practice, and then talked about what they admired about each other.
"Perfectionist" Brian Burns gives high effort in joint practice with Jets
Burns' belief in the defense – and in what he can be this season – was on full display as he recorded a strong practice against Aaron Rodgers and New York.
Training Camp Observations: Day 11
The Jets brought pressure in a different way than the Panthers were used to, and it caused some issues. But there were still plenty of plays made on both sides of the ball.
Seven months in: Austin Corbett feeling better, and feeling his fingers
The rehab from a torn ACL means he's not going through the daily grind of training camp practice, which leaves him fresher than ever. And getting back is closer than ever.
Daniel High football makes memories at unified practice with Panthers
The Panthers hosted football players from Daniel High School of Central, S.C., at Tuesday's training camp practice in Spartanburg.
Panthers release first depth chart of 2023
The Panthers feature new names across the offense, led by rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
Panthers add a kicker to the roster
The team signed former Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright, since Eddy Piñeiro is managing a recent groin injury.
Training Camp Observations: Day 10
Justin Houston got right to work training the young pass-rushers including Brian Burns, and more from Tuesday's practice.
Training camp live practice updates: August 8
Follow the Panthers social post for live updates from practice at training camp.
Camp Confidential Episode 1
The behind-the-scenes series, presented by Daimler Truck North America, will take you inside Panthers training camp.