Training camp live practice updates: July 29

Jul 29, 2023 at 01:22 PM
230727 Practice 2 _CSW-034
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Related Content

news

2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 3

Amid all the attention given to the Panthers' retooled offense, the defense has been making its plays in training camp.

news

Legends roll out for Back Together Saturday

Former Panthers players continued to come back, and they were out in droves during the training camp practice in Gibbs Stadium.

news

Panthers add quarterback Jake Luton

The team added a fourth passer for training camp, since veteran Andy Dalton's likely to get limited work in the preseason games.

news

Brian Burns comes in at No. 54 on NFL's Top 100 player list

The outside linebacker continues to climb in the player-voted rankings while growing as a player and a leader.

news

How to watch Back Together Saturday practice

The annual event will be shown on television in the Charlotte area, and next week's Fan Fest presented by Daimler Truck North America will be broadcast throughout the region.

news

Laviska Shenault Jr. finding himself, gaining confidence from new staff

The Panthers' wide receiver could be a versatile weapon for Frank Reich's offense here, and he said he feels like the staff believes in his potential.

news

Panthers waive running back

The team waived rookie Tiyon Evans on Friday, leaving the roster at 89 heading into the weekend.

news

Panthers confident Miles Sanders brings value to offense

Making Sanders a priority in free agency might not fit with the current NFL climate in which running backs struggle to get paid, but they viewed Sanders as a necessity here.

news

2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 2

There were some miscues on offense, especially in the second half of a hot practice. Plus, more on singing talent, side hustles, and defensive plays.

news

Training camp live practice updates: July 27

Follow the Panthers social posts for live updates from practice at training camp.

news

Panthers add receiver Javon Wims

The move for an experienced receiver gets them back to the 90-man roster limit, heading into the second day of practice.

