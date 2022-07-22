Veteran and rookie number changes before camp

Johnny Hekker
CHARLOTTE — When new quarterback Baker Mayfield made a deal with punter Johnny Hekker for his familiar No. 6 jersey, it led to a few changes down the line.

There are a few other number switches as well, as the Panthers head to camp next week.

Hekker will now wear 10, and rookie receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (the previous occupant of that shirt) is now 13.

Safety Xavier Woods, who was initially given 20 when he signed here this offseason, will now wear 25.

There are also some switches among front-seven players on defense, with rookie defensive end Amaré Barno now wearing 90.

Defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner switched to 94, and rookie linebackers Arron Mosby (46) and Khalan Tolson (48) were given new numbers as well.

See below for the full list of changes, and you can view the roster as it currently stands here.

Table inside Article
NumberNamePosition
6Baker MayfieldQB
10Johnny HekkerP
13Ra'Shaun HenryWR
25Xavier WoodsS
46Arron MosbyLB
48Khalan TolsonLB
90Amare BarnnoDE
94Jacob Tuioti-MarinerDE

