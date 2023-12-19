Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston released

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers parted ways with veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston Tuesday, granting his request to be released.

The 34-year-old Houston has been on injured reserve with a hamstring issue since Nov. 4, the week after the Week 8 win over the Texans. He played in seven games this year and had half a sack, three tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.

He had 111.5 sacks in 12 seasons before coming here, and the thought was he'd become a complement to Brian Burns on the other side of the 3-4 defense.