Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston released

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers parted ways with veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston Tuesday, granting his request to be released.
The 34-year-old Houston has been on injured reserve with a hamstring issue since Nov. 4, the week after the Week 8 win over the Texans. He played in seven games this year and had half a sack, three tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.
He had 111.5 sacks in 12 seasons before coming here, and the thought was he'd become a complement to Brian Burns on the other side of the 3-4 defense.
He also came here in large part because of former coach Frank Reich (whom he played for in Indianapolis), and the move gives him a chance to latch on with a playoff contender for the final month of the regular season.
