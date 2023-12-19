Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston released

Dec 19, 2023 at 01:21 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Justin Houston
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers parted ways with veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston Tuesday, granting his request to be released.

The 34-year-old Houston has been on injured reserve with a hamstring issue since Nov. 4, the week after the Week 8 win over the Texans. He played in seven games this year and had half a sack, three tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.

He had 111.5 sacks in 12 seasons before coming here, and the thought was he'd become a complement to Brian Burns on the other side of the 3-4 defense.

He also came here in large part because of former coach Frank Reich (whom he played for in Indianapolis), and the move gives him a chance to latch on with a playoff contender for the final month of the regular season.

Game Angles: Best of Panthers at Falcons

Take a look at the best pictures from pre-game, in-game and post-game action from Sunday's season opener against the Falcons.

230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-218
1 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230909 Departure Atlanta CSW-010
2 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230909 Departure Atlanta CSW-027
3 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230909 Departure Atlanta CSW-031
4 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230909 Departure Atlanta CSW-066
5 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230909 Departure Atlanta CSW-137
6 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230909 Departure Atlanta CSW-239
7 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Pregame-297
8 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Pregame CSW-30
9 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Pregame-041
10 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Pregame CSW-102
11 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Pregame CSW-42
12 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Pregame-224
13 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Pregame-15
14 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Pregame-189
15 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Pregame CSW-089
16 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Pregame-214
17 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Pregame-029
18 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Pregame-302
19 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Pregame-227
20 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Pregame CSW-28
21 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Intros_National Anthem-63
22 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-002
23 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Pregame-118
24 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Pregame-086
25 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-015
26 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-017
27 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-026
28 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-029
29 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-032
30 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-041
31 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-052
32 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-054
33 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-068
34 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-072
35 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-074
36 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-075
37 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-096
38 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-102
39 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-118
40 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-123
41 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-125
42 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-128
43 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-137
44 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-141
45 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-146
46 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Pregame-241
47 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-149
48 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-155
49 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-161
50 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-169
51 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-175
52 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-216
53 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-223
54 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-241
55 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-254
56 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-257
57 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-287
58 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Game Action CSW-292
59 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Intro Anthem CSW-04
60 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Intro Anthem CSW-06
61 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Intro Anthem CSW-10
62 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Intro Anthem CSW-14
63 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Intros_National Anthem-69
64 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Intro Anthem CSW-30
65 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Intro Anthem CSW-39
66 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Intro Anthem CSW-41
67 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Intros_National Anthem-06
68 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Pregame-19
69 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Pregame-256
70 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Pregame CSW-077
71 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Pregame CSW-09
72 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Pregame CSW-22
73 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-09
74 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-090
75 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-097
76 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-111
77 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-113
78 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-123
79 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-138
80 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-176
81 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-192
82 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-211
83 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-233
84 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-236
85 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-247
86 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-253
87 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-262
88 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-309
89 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-334
90 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-341
91 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-350
92 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-356
93 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-36
94 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-372
95 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Game Action-46
96 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Intros_National Anthem-12
97 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Intros_National Anthem-15
98 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Intros_National Anthem-35
99 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Intros_National Anthem-54
100 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Post Game-21
101 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Post Game-82
102 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Post Game-23
103 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Post Game-68
104 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Pregame CSW-053
105 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Post Game CSW-2
106 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Post Game CSW-13
107 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Post Game CSW-16
108 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 WK 1 @Falcons_Pregame-340
109 / 112
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Post Game CSW-11
110 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Post Game CSW-18
111 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 Atlanta Post Game CSW-5
112 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Ask The Old Guy: It beats the alternative

Make no mistake, all the big-picture problems remain. But winning a game, any game, felt good for a football team and the hard-cores that sat out in a monsoon to watch it. 
news

Steve Smith Sr. to be inducted in North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

The Panthers Hall of Honor wide receiver will be honored as part of the Class of 2024 during the event at the Charlotte Convention Center next May.
news

Monday Brew: Run defense stands out against Falcons

The Panthers shut down what had been a productive Atlanta rushing attack, on a day when that was a point of emphasis. Plus more of the aftermath of Sunday's win.
news

Little things can make big differences in a win

The Panthers played for the tiniest of edges in the kicking game Sunday, from wind direction or unconventional kickers, and it paid off for interim coach Chris Tabor for his first win. 
news

Snap Counts: Week 15 vs. Atlanta

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the home win Sunday against the Falcons.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers vs. Falcons

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons
news

Defense finally gets the needed takeaways

Two turnovers came up huge in the Panthers' 9-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons. 
news

Players appreciated the soaked solidarity: "Thank you for those loyal fans"

It might not have been a full house. But the crowd that stayed through the miserble conditions got to celebrate the second win of the year, and Panthers players acknowledged their presence.
news

Bryce Young after win: "Where else would you rather be?"

The rookie quarterback led a game-winning field goal drive, making key plays in the passing game, when those hadn't been there for most of the season.
news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Falcons

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writer.
news

Rapid Reactions: Something to celebrate

The Panthers beat the Falcons 9-7 Sunday in a monsoon, giving them something to enjoy in a season gone wrong on many levels.
Advertising