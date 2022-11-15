Vote for your favorite Panthers for the Pro Bowl Games

Nov 15, 2022 at 09:51 AM
Pro Bowl vote

CHARLOTTE - It's that time of the year again!

It's time to vote for your favorite Panthers to make the Pro Bowl.

This year's voting is hosted on the Panthers web site at www.panthers.com/pro-bowl-games/vote.

The page will automatically show just Panthers players, but you can show all players by toggling the pulldown on the right. Vote for each position group and then submit your selections at the bottom. You can vote as many times as you'd like.

Social voting through Twitter will begin on Dec. 1.

This year's Pro Bowl has taken on a new format, dubbed the Pro Bowl Games. The event is now a week-long celebration of player skills featuring an exciting new format that spotlights flag football. The multi-day AFC vs NFC competition will culminate in an action-packed flag game featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Click here for more information on the Pro Bowl.

Tickets are available here.

Brian Burns photoshoot on the Las Vegas strip at the 2022 Pro Bowl

Brian Burns strikes poses and meets some new fans on the Las Vegas strip before the Pro Bowl.

