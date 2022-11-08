Wear Black to Thursday Night Football

Nov 08, 2022 at 08:16 AM

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers will be wearing truly all-black uniforms for the first time in franchise history on Thursday night, as the team debuts new black helmets.

The team is encouraging fans to wear all black on Thursday night and make Bank of America Stadium an imposing place for the visiting Falcons.

Fans can click here to enter to win one of several black helmet giveaways, including authentic, replica and mini black helmets.

Tickets are still available for the game, including specially-priced tickets with black helmet t-shirt add-on. Click here for more details.

Thursday night will mark the 19th time that Carolina has worn black jerseys and black pants, but the black helmet adds an entirely new element to the all-black look.

Best of Panthers in all-black uniforms all-time

View photos of the Panthers from games where they've worn black pants and black jerseys. Carolina has worn black uniforms and black pants 18 times in franchise history prior to this Thursday night.

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

DJ Moore gains yards after making a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
DJ Moore gains yards after making a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis celebrate a defensive stop against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis celebrate a defensive stop against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms a defender against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms a defender against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

The defensive line prepares for a snap against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
The defensive line prepares for a snap against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Cam Newton drops back to pass against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
Cam Newton drops back to pass against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Cam Newton breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
Cam Newton breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23,
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) is shown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo / Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) is shown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo / Mike McCarn)

The New York Jets offense lines up against the Carolina Panthers defense during an NFL football game in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo / Mike McCarn)
The New York Jets offense lines up against the Carolina Panthers defense during an NFL football game in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo / Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo / Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo / Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) looks to the end zone crowd as he runs his interception against the New York Jets into the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) looks to the end zone crowd as he runs his interception against the New York Jets into the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs the ball for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo / Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs the ball for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo / Mike McCarn)

The Denver Broncos offense lines up against the Carolina Panthers defense during an NFL football game in Charlotte, NC Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
The Denver Broncos offense lines up against the Carolina Panthers defense during an NFL football game in Charlotte, NC Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against San Francisco 49ers during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against San Francisco 49ers during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore (21) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore (21) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers defensive back Perrish Cox (20) during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers defensive back Perrish Cox (20) during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RAW FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
RAW FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) heads for the goal line as Denver Broncos' Champ Bailey (24) looks to make a tackle during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. The Broncos won 36-14. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) heads for the goal line as Denver Broncos' Champ Bailey (24) looks to make a tackle during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. The Broncos won 36-14. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) makes a touchdown reception against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tarell Brown (25)during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) makes a touchdown reception against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tarell Brown (25)during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid (35) during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid (35) during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin (81) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (41) during the second half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin (81) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (41) during the second half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2013 file photo, Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) stretches with teammates before an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Charlotte, N.C. Williams, a Memphis alum and a big supporter of the school's teams, drove 2.5 hours to see the Tigers fall to Virginia on Sunday, March 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2013 file photo, Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) stretches with teammates before an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Charlotte, N.C. Williams, a Memphis alum and a big supporter of the school's teams, drove 2.5 hours to see the Tigers fall to Virginia on Sunday, March 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

Mike Adams huddles up with the defensive backs against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Mike Adams huddles up with the defensive backs against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks for a receiver during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Charlotte, NC Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks for a receiver during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Charlotte, NC Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Denver Broncos' Willis McGahee (23) runs the ball as Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
Denver Broncos' Willis McGahee (23) runs the ball as Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) celebrates hiss touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) celebrates hiss touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith runs on to the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith runs on to the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Cam Newton's breath can be seen in the cold air before a snap against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Cam Newton's breath can be seen in the cold air before a snap against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brandon LaFell (11) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brandon LaFell (11) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Julius Peppers signals for a turnover against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Julius Peppers signals for a turnover against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Thomas Davis and Efe Obada line up against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Thomas Davis and Efe Obada line up against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Julius Peppers smiles after the defense got a sack against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Julius Peppers smiles after the defense got a sack against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

