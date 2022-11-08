Wear Black to Thursday Night Football

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers will be wearing truly all-black uniforms for the first time in franchise history on Thursday night, as the team debuts new black helmets.
The team is encouraging fans to wear all black on Thursday night and make Bank of America Stadium an imposing place for the visiting Falcons.
Thursday night will mark the 19th time that Carolina has worn black jerseys and black pants, but the black helmet adds an entirely new element to the all-black look.
