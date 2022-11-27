Week 12 Inactives: Matt Ioannidis out for Broncos game

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers struggled with a seasonal illness going through the locker room this week, but appear to have gotten their sick guys well enough to play against the Broncos.
In fact, the bulk of the inactive list for Sunday's game against Denver is made of guys coming back from injuries.
While the tight ends room (Ian Thomas, Stephen Sullivan) popped up on the injury report late in the week, they're healthy and active today, along with wide receiver Shi Smith and backup tackle Cameron Erving.
The inactives this week are quarterback PJ Walker, safeties Juston Burris and Myles Hartsfield, tight end Giovanni Ricci, linebacker Cory Littleton, tackle Larnel Coleman, and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis.
Hartsfield, Littleton, and Ioannidis were ruled out on Friday, and Walker and Ricci were considered doubtful. Burris had missed the previous three games with a concussion but was a full participant in practice by the end of the week.
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins is active this week for the first time since Week 6, offering some depth at receiver since Smith missed a few days. Higgins hasn't caught a pass this year, as the Panthers went with younger options across from DJ Moore.
The Panthers elevated cornerback T.J. Carrie and defensive end Kobe Jones from the practice squad (standard elevations) on Saturday to give them some depth.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
QB PJ Walker
S Juston Burris
S Myles Hartsfield
TE Giovanni Ricci
LB Cory Littleton
OT Larnel Coleman
DT Matt Ioannidis
BRONCOS INACTIVES
WR KJ Hamler
WR Jerry Jeudy
CB Michael Ojemudia
CB K'Waun Williams
S Anthony Harris
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
DL Jonathan Harris
