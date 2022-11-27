Presented by

Week 12 Inactives: Matt Ioannidis out for Broncos game

Nov 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers struggled with a seasonal illness going through the locker room this week, but appear to have gotten their sick guys well enough to play against the Broncos.

In fact, the bulk of the inactive list for Sunday's game against Denver is made of guys coming back from injuries.

While the tight ends room (Ian Thomas, Stephen Sullivan) popped up on the injury report late in the week, they're healthy and active today, along with wide receiver Shi Smith and backup tackle Cameron Erving.

The inactives this week are quarterback PJ Walker, safeties Juston Burris and Myles Hartsfield, tight end Giovanni Ricci, linebacker Cory Littleton, tackle Larnel Coleman, and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis.

Hartsfield, Littleton, and Ioannidis were ruled out on Friday, and Walker and Ricci were considered doubtful. Burris had missed the previous three games with a concussion but was a full participant in practice by the end of the week.

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins is active this week for the first time since Week 6, offering some depth at receiver since Smith missed a few days. Higgins hasn't caught a pass this year, as the Panthers went with younger options across from DJ Moore.

The Panthers elevated cornerback T.J. Carrie and defensive end Kobe Jones from the practice squad (standard elevations) on Saturday to give them some depth.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

QB PJ Walker

S Juston Burris

S Myles Hartsfield

TE Giovanni Ricci

LB Cory Littleton

OT Larnel Coleman

DT Matt Ioannidis

BRONCOS INACTIVES

WR KJ Hamler

WR Jerry Jeudy

CB Michael Ojemudia

CB K'Waun Williams

S Anthony Harris

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

DL Jonathan Harris

