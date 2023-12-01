Week 13 Game Preview: Panthers at Buccaneers

• Carolina visits the Sunshine State for a Week 13 matchup against NFC South foe, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Raymond James Stadium.

• This will mark the second of three-straight road games for the Panthers. Carolina is one of five teams this season to have a three- game road trip and it will mark the fifth time in franchise history the team has had three consecutive road games (1995, 1997, 1998 and 2011).

• All time, this will mark the 46th regular-season matchup between the two teams with Carolina leading 25-20, including a 12-10 record in Tampa Bay. The two teams last squared off in Week 17 of the 2022 season with Tampa Bay defeating Carolina, 30-24.

• Carolina enters Week 13 with a 1-10 record after falling to the Tennessee Titans, 17-10. This will mark the first game under interim head coach Chris Tabor who previously served as the team's special teams coordinator. Tabor served as Chicago's head coach in Week 8 of the 2021 season after then head coach Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19.