Week 13 Game Preview: Panthers at Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (1-10) travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) at 4:05 p.m. EST on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
While Carolina is coming off a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Buccaneers are also coming off a loss with a 27-10 defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts.
Scroll below for more information on the matchup, series history, and stats comparison.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL
- Sunday, Dec. 3 | 4:05 p.m. EST | CBS | More info on how to watch here.
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Buccaneers Roster | Buccaneers Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Buccaneers
- Carolina and Tampa Bay have played 45 times in the regular season. The Panthers lead the series 25-20. | Series history
- The Buccaneers won the last matchup between these teams, 30-24 on January 1, 2023.
- The Panthers lead the series 12-10 when played at Raymond James Stadium.
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Tampa Bay
|Offense
|Total Yards Per Game
|265.9 (30th)
|304.1 (22nd)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|92.6 (28th)
|81.3 (32nd)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|3.8 (26th)
|3.4 (32nd)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|173.3 (30th)
|222.8 (15th)
|Sacks Allowed
|43 (29th)
|26 (15th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|37.3 (20th)
|40.4 (15th)
|Points Per Game
|15.7 (29th)
|19.3 (24th)
|Defense
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|304.5 (6th)
|363.7 (27th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|124.9 (24th)
|95.9 (9th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.2 (16th)
|3.9 (8th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|179.6 (5th)
|267.8 (31st)
|Sacks
|18 (T-30th)
|31 (16th)
|Takeaways
|7 (32nd)
|17 (T-12th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|35.0 (4th)
|44.5 (29th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|26.5 (30th)
|20.6 (13th)
Statistical milestones to watch in 2023
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns (55) needs five tackles for loss to pass Kawann Short for fourth all-time in Panther history.
- Wide receiver Adam Thielen (7,410) needs 90 receiving yards to become the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 7,500 career receiving yards.
- Thielen also has the most receptions (77) by any Panthers player through the first 11 games of a season in franchise history.
- Linebacker Frankie Luvu (33) needs 11 tackles for loss to pass Julius Peppers for ninth all-time in Panthers history.
- Defensive end Derrick Brown (202) needs 15 total tackle to pass Kris Jenkins for fifth all-time in Panther history for a defensive lineman.
- Punter Johnny Hekker (348) ranks 12th all-time in league history in punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
- Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 109 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks fourth in franchise history and first among non-specialists.
Matchup notes
• Carolina visits the Sunshine State for a Week 13 matchup against NFC South foe, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Raymond James Stadium.
• This will mark the second of three-straight road games for the Panthers. Carolina is one of five teams this season to have a three- game road trip and it will mark the fifth time in franchise history the team has had three consecutive road games (1995, 1997, 1998 and 2011).
• All time, this will mark the 46th regular-season matchup between the two teams with Carolina leading 25-20, including a 12-10 record in Tampa Bay. The two teams last squared off in Week 17 of the 2022 season with Tampa Bay defeating Carolina, 30-24.
• Carolina enters Week 13 with a 1-10 record after falling to the Tennessee Titans, 17-10. This will mark the first game under interim head coach Chris Tabor who previously served as the team's special teams coordinator. Tabor served as Chicago's head coach in Week 8 of the 2021 season after then head coach Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19.
• Tampa Bay enters the contest with a 4-7 record, including a 1-1 division record in the NFC South. The Buccaneers have lost six of their last seven games, including falling to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, 27-20.
Carolina is 25-19 all-time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posting a 13-10 record at home and 12-9 on the road.