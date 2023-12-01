Week 13 Game Preview: Panthers at Buccaneers

Dec 01, 2023 at 06:05 PM
headshot3[42] copy
Mike Duffy

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (1-10) travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) at 4:05 p.m. EST on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

While Carolina is coming off a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Buccaneers are also coming off a loss with a 27-10 defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts.

Scroll below for more information on the matchup, series history, and stats comparison.

230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-0974

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

  • Carolina and Tampa Bay have played 45 times in the regular season. The Panthers lead the series 25-20. | Series history
  • The Buccaneers won the last matchup between these teams, 30-24 on January 1, 2023.
  • The Panthers lead the series 12-10 when played at Raymond James Stadium.

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
Category Carolina Tampa Bay
Offense
Total Yards Per Game 265.9 (30th) 304.1 (22nd)
Rushing Yards Per Game 92.6 (28th) 81.3 (32nd)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 3.8 (26th) 3.4 (32nd)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 173.3 (30th) 222.8 (15th)
Sacks Allowed 43 (29th) 26 (15th)
Third Down Efficiency 37.3 (20th) 40.4 (15th)
Points Per Game 15.7 (29th) 19.3 (24th)
Defense
Total Yards Allowed Per Game 304.5 (6th) 363.7 (27th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 124.9 (24th) 95.9 (9th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.2 (16th) 3.9 (8th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 179.6 (5th) 267.8 (31st)
Sacks 18 (T-30th) 31 (16th)
Takeaways 7 (32nd) 17 (T-12th)
Third Down Efficiency 35.0 (4th) 44.5 (29th)
Points Allowed Per Game 26.5 (30th) 20.6 (13th)

Statistical milestones to watch in 2023

  • Outside linebacker Brian Burns (55) needs five tackles for loss to pass Kawann Short for fourth all-time in Panther history.
  • Wide receiver Adam Thielen (7,410) needs 90 receiving yards to become the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 7,500 career receiving yards.
  • Thielen also has the most receptions (77) by any Panthers player through the first 11 games of a season in franchise history.
  • Linebacker Frankie Luvu (33) needs 11 tackles for loss to pass Julius Peppers for ninth all-time in Panthers history.
  • Defensive end Derrick Brown (202) needs 15 total tackle to pass Kris Jenkins for fifth all-time in Panther history for a defensive lineman.
  • Punter Johnny Hekker (348) ranks 12th all-time in league history in punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
  • Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 109 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks fourth in franchise history and first among non-specialists.

Matchup notes

• Carolina visits the Sunshine State for a Week 13 matchup against NFC South foe, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Raymond James Stadium.

• This will mark the second of three-straight road games for the Panthers. Carolina is one of five teams this season to have a three- game road trip and it will mark the fifth time in franchise history the team has had three consecutive road games (1995, 1997, 1998 and 2011).

• All time, this will mark the 46th regular-season matchup between the two teams with Carolina leading 25-20, including a 12-10 record in Tampa Bay. The two teams last squared off in Week 17 of the 2022 season with Tampa Bay defeating Carolina, 30-24.

• Carolina enters Week 13 with a 1-10 record after falling to the Tennessee Titans, 17-10. This will mark the first game under interim head coach Chris Tabor who previously served as the team's special teams coordinator. Tabor served as Chicago's head coach in Week 8 of the 2021 season after then head coach Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19.

• Tampa Bay enters the contest with a 4-7 record, including a 1-1 division record in the NFC South. The Buccaneers have lost six of their last seven games, including falling to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, 27-20.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Through The Years

Carolina is 25-19 all-time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posting a 13-10 record at home and 12-9 on the road.

221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-147
1 / 95
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Quincy Black (58) and Ronde Barber (20) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec.6, 2009 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
2 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Quincy Black (58) and Ronde Barber (20) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec.6, 2009 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

E_MK2_9996
3 / 95
Brandon Todd
191013carattb_4077
4 / 95
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Stephen Davis (48) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
5 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Stephen Davis (48) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

181104_Samuel_TD
6 / 95
CARvsTAM1209
7 / 95
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
8 / 95

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
868B4448
9 / 95
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
10 / 95

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
11 / 95

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
D15O8797
12 / 95
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
13 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
14 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
CARvsTAM553
16 / 95
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
17 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
D15O8932
19 / 95
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
D15O0658
21 / 95
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh McCown (12) looks for an open receiver as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) runs after him during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. The Panthers won 19-17. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
22 / 95

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh McCown (12) looks for an open receiver as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) runs after him during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. The Panthers won 19-17. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)
24 / 95

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)

Jamey Price/2017 Jamey Price
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
25 / 95

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AP_091018044288
26 / 95
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
27 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
29 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsTAM069
30 / 95
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
31 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
32 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)
33 / 95

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)

Jamey Price/2017 Jamey Price
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
34 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
35 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
36 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams follows blockers to score during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2007, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
37 / 95

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams follows blockers to score during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2007, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara
Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
38 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
_W1D6365
39 / 95
Kent Smith/KENT SMITH
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
40 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown by running back Jonathan Stewart (28) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
41 / 95

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown by running back Jonathan Stewart (28) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
42 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
43 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
CARvsTAM372
44 / 95
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
45 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers DeAngelo Williams runs with the football during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. (Mike McGinnis/AP Images for Panini)
46 / 95

Carolina Panthers DeAngelo Williams runs with the football during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. (Mike McGinnis/AP Images for Panini)

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
47 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jermaine Phillips (23) defends during the third quarter of the Panthers' 38-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
48 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jermaine Phillips (23) defends during the third quarter of the Panthers' 38-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Na'il Diggs wraps up Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Alstott during the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers won 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
49 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Na'il Diggs wraps up Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Alstott during the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers won 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
50 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) catches a pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Mason Foster (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
51 / 95

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) catches a pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Mason Foster (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
52 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) gets sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
53 / 95

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) gets sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay (4) kicks the game-winning field goal with six second remaining in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
54 / 95

Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay (4) kicks the game-winning field goal with six second remaining in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, left, grabs a first-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Rodney Peete in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)
55 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, left, grabs a first-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Rodney Peete in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
56 / 95

Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) gtes ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Elbert Mack (33) on a run during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Margaret Bowles)
57 / 95

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) gtes ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Elbert Mack (33) on a run during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Margaret Bowles)

Margaret Bowles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jeff Garcia (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Tyler Brayton (96) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
58 / 95

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jeff Garcia (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Tyler Brayton (96) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
59 / 95

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

868B5270
60 / 95
868B5382
61 / 95
In this Dec. 8, 2008 photo, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) and Panthers' DeAngelo Williams celebrate after Stewart's touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C. Smash and Dash. The nickname coined for the panthers running backs Jonathan Stewart (Smash) and DeAngelo Williams (Dash) is catching on as defenders bounce off. The Panthers now hope this young tandem lead them into the playoffs. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
62 / 95

In this Dec. 8, 2008 photo, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) and Panthers' DeAngelo Williams celebrate after Stewart's touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C. Smash and Dash. The nickname coined for the panthers running backs Jonathan Stewart (Smash) and DeAngelo Williams (Dash) is catching on as defenders bounce off. The Panthers now hope this young tandem lead them into the playoffs. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Derrick Brooks (55) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
63 / 95

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Derrick Brooks (55) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
AE7I1955
64 / 95
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman (32) attempts to dive over the Carolina Panthers defense, including Will Witherspoon (54) and Brian Allen (52) during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. Pittman was stopped short of the end zone. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
65 / 95

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman (32) attempts to dive over the Carolina Panthers defense, including Will Witherspoon (54) and Brian Allen (52) during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. Pittman was stopped short of the end zone. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme fires a first-quarter pass while Panthers tackle Travelle Wharton (70) keeps Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Simeon Rice (97) out of the play Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 34-14. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
66 / 95

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme fires a first-quarter pass while Panthers tackle Travelle Wharton (70) keeps Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Simeon Rice (97) out of the play Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 34-14. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ricky Proehl runs away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Will Allen (26) after pulling in a 64-yard reception from quarterback Jake Delhomme during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
67 / 95

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ricky Proehl runs away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Will Allen (26) after pulling in a 64-yard reception from quarterback Jake Delhomme during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble (20) gets pulled down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Joey Galloway after intercepting a first quarter pass from Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
68 / 95

Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble (20) gets pulled down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Joey Galloway after intercepting a first quarter pass from Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) runs an interception 46 yards for a touchdown as Panthers coach John Fox, back left, celebrates in the third quarter of the Panthers' 21-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2004, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
69 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) runs an interception 46 yards for a touchdown as Panthers coach John Fox, back left, celebrates in the third quarter of the Panthers' 21-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2004, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

1CW19353
70 / 95
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Karl Hankton (88) reaches for the ball after a punt attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh Bidwell (9) was blocked during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 26, 2004, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
71 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Karl Hankton (88) reaches for the ball after a punt attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh Bidwell (9) was blocked during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 26, 2004, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) celebrates after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) during the second half Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. Helping Simms up is Buccaneers center John Wade (76). (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
72 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) celebrates after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) during the second half Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. Helping Simms up is Buccaneers center John Wade (76). (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after his game-winning five-yard touchdown catch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Corey Ivy (35) and Shelton Quarles (53) stand by during the final minutes of the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 27-24 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
73 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after his game-winning five-yard touchdown catch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Corey Ivy (35) and Shelton Quarles (53) stand by during the final minutes of the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 27-24 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 4187
74 / 95
Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 3839
75 / 95
Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 3245
76 / 95
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 2715_1
77 / 95
Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 6203
78 / 95
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 7186
79 / 95
Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
191013carattb_1677
80 / 95
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191013carattb_3567
81 / 95
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191013carattb_1583
82 / 95
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191013carattb_3394
83 / 95
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191013carattb_792
84 / 95
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
1D3_8768
85 / 95
Carolina Panthers
E_MKII5201 (1)
86 / 95
Brandon Todd
MKII5879_1
87 / 95
Brandon Todd
E_MKII5254
88 / 95
Brandon Todd
221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-135
89 / 95
E_MKII0282
90 / 95
Brandon Todd
MK2_9900
91 / 95
Brandon Todd
Carolina is 12-9 at home against Tampa Bay all-time. The Buccaneers have won the last two games in Charlotte, including a 43-26 decision last year.
92 / 95

Carolina is 12-9 at home against Tampa Bay all-time. The Buccaneers have won the last two games in Charlotte, including a 43-26 decision last year.

Brian Blanco/AP
1CW19960
93 / 95
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I2099
94 / 95
221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-137
95 / 95
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wideout Michael Strachan signed to active roster

The 6-foot-5 receiver was activated for the Bears game earlier this season, and caught a 45-yard pass from Bryce Young.
news

Week 13 Friday Injury Report: Tremble doubtful, Hurst out

The Panthers could be down to two tight ends this week, and they'll also be without veteran safety Vonn Bell when they travel to Tampa Bay.
news

Like parents, like son: Chris Tabor's gift for coaching is making it like family

The Panthers' interim grew up the son of a coach, but the lessons he learned from a family and the community that surrounded it can only help in his current role.
news

Notebook: Secondary getting closer to healthy

While there are still a few more boxes to check, the defensive backfield could have its regular corners back this weekend. Plus more from the coordinators.
news

Shaquill Griffin claimed off waivers

The veteran cornerback adds depth at the position with starters getting closer to a return, adding some stability to the group.
news

Passing game looking for a spark at Tampa Bay

The Panthers are looking for more through the air, against a Buccaneers pass defense that hasn't had a great time of it themselves lately.
news

Week 15 schedule set

The Panthers will host the Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium, now that the league has determined the time of the NFC South matchup.
news

Week 13 Thursday Injury Report: Vonn Bell among two out

The veteran safety missed his second straight day of practice with a shoulder issue, but they got several players back on the field Thursday.
news

Laviska Shenault placed on injured reserve

The wide receiver suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Titans, and he becomes the 18th player to go on IR at some point this season.
news

Notebook: Chris Tabor trying to keep a little "normal" going

The interim head coach knows things are not routine, but he's trying to keep things afloat in his first week on a new job, and have a little fun along the way.
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Tampa Bay

The Panthers game against the Buccaneers will air on CBs at 4:05 p.m.
Advertising