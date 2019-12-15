Week 15 FanDuel Inactives: Eric Reid cleared to play vs. Seahawks

Dec 15, 2019 at 11:29 AM
CHARLOTTE -- Safety Eric Reid (illness) was a late addition to the injury report, but he will play against Seattle.

Reid has not missed a game in 2019. He's second on the team with 107 tackles on the year.

Also, wide receiver Chris Hogan is active for the first time since Week 4. He returned from IR this week.

Below is the full list of inactives for Carolina in Week 15.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

  • DE Marquis Haynes (knee)
  • TE Greg Olsen (concussion)
  • DE Christian Miller
  • OT Garrett McGhin
  • LB Ramik Wilson
  • DT Woodrow Hamilton
  • CB Corn Elder

SEAHAWKS INACTIVES

  • CB Shaquill Griffin
  • LB Mychal Kendricks
  • G Phil Haynes
  • G Jordan Roos
  • TE Luke Willson
  • DE Jadeveon Clowney
  • DE Ziggy Ansah

The Panthers arrive on the Coca-Cola Cat Walk for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

