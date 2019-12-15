Week 15 FanDuel Inactives: Eric Reid cleared to play vs. Seahawks

CHARLOTTE -- Safety Eric Reid (illness) was a late addition to the injury report, but he will play against Seattle.

Reid has not missed a game in 2019. He's second on the team with 107 tackles on the year.

Also, wide receiver Chris Hogan is active for the first time since Week 4. He returned from IR this week.

Below is the full list of inactives for Carolina in Week 15.

PANTHERS INACTIVES