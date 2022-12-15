Week 15 Thursday Injury Report: Xavier Woods still limited

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers remain in relatively good shape for any team this time of year, but there's at least one situation that bears watching in the coming days.

Safety Xavier Woods (knee) remains limited in practice, after he was held out of last week's win in Seattle.

Woods did some practicing last week, but interim coach Steve Wilks said that after pushing it a bit, Woods didn't feel completely comfortable, so they decided to give him some time.

If he's not able to go this week, they have Myles Hartsfield back to replace him (Hartsfield started in his spot last week), so they do have some experience in the secondary.

Otherwise, most of the news on the report was good.

Right tackle Taylor Moton and running back D'Onta Foreman were removed from the report since they were back after scheduled rest days on Wednesday, and wide receiver DJ Moore (ankle) was a full participant for the second straight day.

Special teamer Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder) was a full participant Thursday after he was limited Wednesday, while linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (shoulder) were limited for the second straight day.