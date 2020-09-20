Week 2 Inactives: Three starters sidelined for Panthers at Buccaneers

Sep 20, 2020 at 11:36 AM
Myles Simmons
CHARLOTTE — Carolina's inactives include three players declared out with injuries: defensive tackle ﻿Kawann Short﻿ (foot), defensive end ﻿Yetur Gross-Matos﻿ (concussion), and left guard ﻿Dennis Daley﻿ (ankle).

Defensive tackle ﻿Zach Kerr﻿, defensive end ﻿Stephen Weatherly﻿, and left guard ﻿Michael Schofield﻿ will start at those positions. 

Defensive tackle ﻿Woodrow Hamilton﻿ is active after the Panthers promoted him from the practice squad yesterday afternoon. With the rules enacted by the new collective bargaining agreement, Hamilton can be elevated to the gameday roster once more while still on the practice squad.

Cornerback ﻿Rasul Douglas﻿ has been announced as a starter at cornerback, replacing rookie ﻿Troy Pride Jr.﻿.

﻿PJ Walker﻿ will serve as the backup quarterback for the Panthers on Sunday, with ﻿Will Grier﻿ inactive. Grier was the backup against the Raiders, but head coach Matt Rhule has said No. 2 QB could change from week-to-week. 

On the other side, wide receiver Chris Godwin (concussion) is inactive. Godwin had recorded at least 100 yards receiving in the last three matchups between the Panthers and Buccaneers.

Below is the full list of inactives for both teams: 

CAROLINA

QB Will Grier

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

DE Shareef Miller

G Dennis Daley

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

DT Kawann Short

TAMPA BAY

DL Khalil Davis

OLB Cam Gill

WR Chris Godwin

QB Ryan Griffin

WR Tyler Johnson

CB Parnell Motley

G Aaron Stinnie

