Week 2 Inactives: Three starters sidelined for Panthers at Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE — Carolina's inactives include three players declared out with injuries: defensive tackle Kawann Short (foot), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion), and left guard Dennis Daley (ankle).
Defensive tackle Zach Kerr, defensive end Stephen Weatherly, and left guard Michael Schofield will start at those positions.
Defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton is active after the Panthers promoted him from the practice squad yesterday afternoon. With the rules enacted by the new collective bargaining agreement, Hamilton can be elevated to the gameday roster once more while still on the practice squad.
Cornerback Rasul Douglas has been announced as a starter at cornerback, replacing rookie Troy Pride Jr..
PJ Walker will serve as the backup quarterback for the Panthers on Sunday, with Will Grier inactive. Grier was the backup against the Raiders, but head coach Matt Rhule has said No. 2 QB could change from week-to-week.
On the other side, wide receiver Chris Godwin (concussion) is inactive. Godwin had recorded at least 100 yards receiving in the last three matchups between the Panthers and Buccaneers.
Below is the full list of inactives for both teams:
CAROLINA
QB Will Grier
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
DE Shareef Miller
G Dennis Daley
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
DT Kawann Short
TAMPA BAY
DL Khalil Davis
OLB Cam Gill
WR Chris Godwin
QB Ryan Griffin
WR Tyler Johnson
CB Parnell Motley
G Aaron Stinnie