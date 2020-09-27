Week 3 Inactives: Russell Okung out for Week 3

Sep 27, 2020 at 02:40 PM
week3_inactives

CHARLOTTE — Left tackle Russell Okung will not play against his former team as he is inactive for Week 3 with a groin injury.

Okung did not practice on Thursday but was a full participant on Friday.

Greg Little will start at left tackle in Okung's place. The 2019 second-round pick started three games at left tackle as a rookie.

Defensive tackle Kawann Short (foot) and guard Dennis Daley (ankle) are inactive. They were both listed as doubtful on Friday.

The Panthers also announced Chris Reed will start at left guard for Daley. He spent the first two weeks of the regular season on the COVID-19 list. Michael Schofield had started at the position through the first two weeks of the season. Defensively, Zach Kerr will again start at defensive tackle for the injured Short.

Will Grier is the backup quarterback for the second time this season. He was inactive last week but is again the No. 2 quarterback instead of PJ Walker﻿.

Below is the full list of inactives for both teams:

CAROLINA

  • QB P.J. Walker
  • RB Trenton Cannon
  • DE Sharif Miller
  • LG Dennis Daley
  • LT Russell Okung
  • DT Kawann Short

LOS ANGELES

  • QB Tyrod Taylor
  • RB Justin Jackson
  • LB Nick Vigil
  • RG Trai Turner
  • OT Storm Norton
  • TE Donald Parham
  • WR Jason Moore

Panthers arrive at SoFi Stadium for Week 3 against L.A.

View photos of the Panthers arriving to play the Chargers in Week 3 in the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The game kicks off at 4:05 ET on CBS.

