Week 3 Inactives: Russell Okung out for Week 3

CHARLOTTE — Left tackle Russell Okung will not play against his former team as he is inactive for Week 3 with a groin injury.

Okung did not practice on Thursday but was a full participant on Friday.

Greg Little will start at left tackle in Okung's place. The 2019 second-round pick started three games at left tackle as a rookie.

Defensive tackle Kawann Short (foot) and guard Dennis Daley (ankle) are inactive. They were both listed as doubtful on Friday.

The Panthers also announced Chris Reed will start at left guard for Daley. He spent the first two weeks of the regular season on the COVID-19 list. Michael Schofield had started at the position through the first two weeks of the season. Defensively, Zach Kerr will again start at defensive tackle for the injured Short.

Will Grier is the backup quarterback for the second time this season. He was inactive last week but is again the No. 2 quarterback instead of PJ Walker﻿.

Below is the full list of inactives for both teams:

CAROLINA

QB P.J. Walker

RB Trenton Cannon

DE Sharif Miller

LG Dennis Daley

LT Russell Okung

DT Kawann Short

LOS ANGELES

QB Tyrod Taylor

RB Justin Jackson

LB Nick Vigil

RG Trai Turner

OT Storm Norton

TE Donald Parham