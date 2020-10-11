Week 5 Inactives: Will Grier to serve as backup quarterback against Atlanta 

ATLANTA — The Panthers will go with Will Grier as their backup quarterback in Week 5.

Grier has served as Teddy Bridgewater﻿'s backup for four of the Panthers' five games. PJ Walker was the backup in Week 2 but has otherwise been inactive.

Notably for Atlanta, wide receiver Julio Jones is inactive with his hamstring injury. He did not practice all week after playing only 15 snaps against Green Bay on Monday night.

Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow said that Jones's potential absence would affect how Carolina can play the run earlier this week.

"You start stacking the box, then you've got big' 11' out there that they're just going to throw the football to one-on-one," Snow said. "He affects the whole football game, so it does affect us."

As expected, Panthers left tackle Russell Okung is back to start after missing the last two games with a groin injury. Both Greg Little and Trent Scott are active for Carolina just in case.

Cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) was declared out on Friday.

Below is the full list of inactives for both teams:

CAROLINA

QB P.J. Walker

CB Eli Apple

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

G Dennis Daley

G Michael Schofield

ATLANTA

WR Julio Jones

CB Jordan Miller

RB QadreeOllison

S Jaylinn Hawkins