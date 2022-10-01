What the Cardinals are saying about the Panthers

Oct 01, 2022 at 09:15 AM
Morgan Jenkins
James Conner, Kyler Murray
"You Got To Be Ready For Anything"

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury talks about weather affecting Sunday's game

QB Kyler Murray talks about playing former college teammate Baker Mayfield

"The Containment Of Run CMC"

What the Cardinals are saying about Christian McCaffrey

Running back James Conner talks about Carolina's edgy defense

Cardinals Insider Darren Urban and Panthers Insider Darin Gantt talk Panthers vs. Cardinals matchup

Final Injury Report

Panthers vs. Cardinals Through The Years

Carolina is 14-5 all-time against the Cardinals, including a 2-1 record in the playoffs.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner (13) tries the thorw a pass as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) defends during the second quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Warner thres for 381 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner (13) tries the thorw a pass as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) defends during the second quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Warner thres for 381 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

AZvsCAR28
AZvsCAR33
AZvsCAR17
AZvsCAR20
AZvsCAR08
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad, center, jumps into the stands after his 17-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 35-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad, center, jumps into the stands after his 17-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 35-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, SEPT. 17-18 - FILE - This Sept. 11, 2011 file photo shows Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaping over teammate Travelle Wharton (70) as Arizona Cardinals' Joey Porter (55) and Paris Lenon (51), pursue during the second half of an NFL football game, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, SEPT. 17-18 - FILE - This Sept. 11, 2011 file photo shows Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaping over teammate Travelle Wharton (70) as Arizona Cardinals' Joey Porter (55) and Paris Lenon (51), pursue during the second half of an NFL football game, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis (58), defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) and linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) team up to stop Arizona Cardinals running back Rashard Mendenhall (28) during an NFL game on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis (58), defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) and linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) team up to stop Arizona Cardinals running back Rashard Mendenhall (28) during an NFL game on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Roberts (12) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive back Charles Godfrey (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Roberts (12) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive back Charles Godfrey (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) hauls in a pass as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Kerry Rhodes defends during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 28-21. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) hauls in a pass as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Kerry Rhodes defends during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 28-21. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs upfield with a reception an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs upfield with a reception an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Marcus Hudson (25) celebrates a paly with teamate Jon Beason (52) in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Marcus Hudson (25) celebrates a paly with teamate Jon Beason (52) in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith celebrates after his touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Carolina Panthers Steve Smith celebrates after his touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) runs past Arizona Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) runs past Arizona Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Brandon LaFell (11) runs after a catch as Arizona Cardinals' Bryan Robinson (97) pursues in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Brandon LaFell (11) runs after a catch as Arizona Cardinals' Bryan Robinson (97) pursues in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith makes a reception from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. It was Newton's first career touchdown pass. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Carolina Panthers Steve Smith makes a reception from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. It was Newton's first career touchdown pass. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Clausen (2) looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Clausen (2) looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) looks for running room as Arizona Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) moves in while Panther's Matt Moore (3) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) looks for running room as Arizona Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) moves in while Panther's Matt Moore (3) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, right, chases down Arizona Cardinals' Kurt Warner (13) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, right, chases down Arizona Cardinals' Kurt Warner (13) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) tries to get past Arizona Cardinals' Gerald Hayes (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) tries to get past Arizona Cardinals' Gerald Hayes (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Carolina Panthers' Jeff King (47) gets tackled by Arizona Cardinals' Karlos Dansby, left, and Clark Haggans (53) during first half action in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carolina Panthers' Jeff King (47) gets tackled by Arizona Cardinals' Karlos Dansby, left, and Clark Haggans (53) during first half action in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) celebrates with teammates after returning an intercepted pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) celebrates with teammates after returning an intercepted pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Tim Hightower #34 of the Arizona Cardinals is tackled by Jon Beason #52 of the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Tim Hightower #34 of the Arizona Cardinals is tackled by Jon Beason #52 of the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) returns an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) returns an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89), Chris Gamble, left, and Richard Marshall (31) walks with their teammates onto the field during team warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89), Chris Gamble, left, and Richard Marshall (31) walks with their teammates onto the field during team warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Steve Smith #89 of the Carolina Panthers ACTION against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Steve Smith #89 of the Carolina Panthers ACTION against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs in for a touchdown as teammate Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates and Arizona Cardinals' Antrel Rolle (21) comes in late to defend in the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs in for a touchdown as teammate Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates and Arizona Cardinals' Antrel Rolle (21) comes in late to defend in the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Jake Delhomme #17 of the Carolina Panthers passes against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Jake Delhomme #17 of the Carolina Panthers passes against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)

Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) runs with the ball after making an interception during the Panthers' 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Beason became a clear team leader this season and was voted to his first Pro Bowl. Now the middle linebacker prepares for his first playoff game with plenty of pressure as the Panthers face high-scoring Arizona. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) runs with the ball after making an interception during the Panthers' 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Beason became a clear team leader this season and was voted to his first Pro Bowl. Now the middle linebacker prepares for his first playoff game with plenty of pressure as the Panthers face high-scoring Arizona. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrates his 28-yard touchdown catch over Arizona Cardinals' Renaldo Hill (21) during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrates his 28-yard touchdown catch over Arizona Cardinals' Renaldo Hill (21) during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Arizona Cardinals running back J.J. Arrington (28) gets tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall (31) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Arizona Cardinals running back J.J. Arrington (28) gets tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall (31) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 27-23. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 27-23. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) races down the sidelines for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals' Clark Haggans (53) chases during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Smith broke two tackles, tiptoed down the sideline and dove into the end zone. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) races down the sidelines for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals' Clark Haggans (53) chases during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Smith broke two tackles, tiptoed down the sideline and dove into the end zone. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59), defensive tackles Kawann Short (99) and Sione Fua (94) and defensive end Mario Addison (97) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) during an NFL game on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59), defensive tackles Kawann Short (99) and Sione Fua (94) and defensive end Mario Addison (97) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) during an NFL game on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble, right, knocks the ball away from Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble, right, knocks the ball away from Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason, left, and Charles Godfrey (30) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Fitzgerald had seven catches for 115 yards. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason, left, and Charles Godfrey (30) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Fitzgerald had seven catches for 115 yards. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald, front, is pulled down by Carolina Panthers' Michael Rucker during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald, front, is pulled down by Carolina Panthers' Michael Rucker during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) runs upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) runs upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, right, stops Arizona Cardinals' Marcel Shipp for a short gain during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, right, stops Arizona Cardinals' Marcel Shipp for a short gain during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, in air, is pushed out of bounds at the 4-yard line as Arizona Cardinals David Macklin (27) helps defend during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, in air, is pushed out of bounds at the 4-yard line as Arizona Cardinals David Macklin (27) helps defend during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (20) heads upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 20-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on December 14, 2003. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (20) heads upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 20-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on December 14, 2003. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, rear, catches the game-winning touchdown pass as Arizona Cardinals Quentin Harris (29) defends during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Roy Dabner)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, rear, catches the game-winning touchdown pass as Arizona Cardinals Quentin Harris (29) defends during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Roy Dabner)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reaches for a pass as Arizona Cardinals' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (29) defends in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reaches for a pass as Arizona Cardinals' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (29) defends in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) returns an interception during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) returns an interception during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, right, breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, right, breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Carolina Panthers' Nick Goings (37) runs into the end zone past Arizona Cardinals' David Macklin (27) for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. Panthers' Brad Hoover (45) blocks Macklin. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Nick Goings (37) runs into the end zone past Arizona Cardinals' David Macklin (27) for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. Panthers' Brad Hoover (45) blocks Macklin. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

news

Five Things to Watch vs. Arizona: Building on the first win

Here are five storylines to watch for as the Panthers host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

news

Pickin' It: Carolina vs. Arizona in Week 4

Find out who media outlets are picking in Sunday's game between the Panthers and Cardinals.

news

Getting the passing game in step

Sharpening the Panthers' passing attack has to be a group effort, and the wide receivers know they need to play fast, build chemistry, and get open on game day.

news

Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey questionable

The running back returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two days, and has a chance to play this week.

news

Notebook: Baker Mayfield knows pressure is coming

The Panthers quarterback has to be ready for an aggressive Cardinals defense, which relies on blitzing to create their pass-rush.

news

Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Laviska Shenault held out

The wide receiver's dealing with a hamstring injury and didn't practice. Running back Christian McCaffrey was also held out for the second-straight day.

news

"Uce Behavior" brings juice to Panthers defense

Linebacker Frankie Luvu has always been an energy guy. Now he's making plays to match his passion.

news

Notebook: Kyler Murray a "rare, rare, rare" challenge

Stopping the versatile and elusive Cardinals quarterback will take a disciplined effort on defense.

news

Panthers praying for families in path of Hurricane Ian

A number of players have roots in Florida, and spent Wednesday checking in on family members affected by the storm.

news

Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey (thigh) held out

The Panthers running back has had Wednesdays off previously, but always with rest as the designated reason.

news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Arizona in Week 4

The Panthers game against the Cardinals will air on FOX at 4:05 p.m.

Advertising