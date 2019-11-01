What the Titans are saying about the Panthers ahead of the Week 9 contest

Nov 01, 2019 at 08:50 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
Derrick Henry
James Kenney/AP

Tennessee travels to Charlotte for just the sixth meeting between the two franchises. The Titans are the only team that Carolina has never defeated at home.

Take a look at what the Titans are saying about Carolina leading into Sunday's game:

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says the Panthers have two of the best players at their position in the NFL

Watch Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel talk about Carolina's defensive front (1:32), Christian McCaffrey and Luke Kuechly (5:51), Kyle Allen (9:02) and Ron Rivera (13:34).

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

QB Ryan Tannehill talks about the Panthers defense

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill speaks about facing Carolina's defense including Luke Kuechly (1:25) and the defensive front (9:19).

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

RB Derrick Henry: Luke Kuechly is the total package at linebacker

Titans running back Derrick Henry speaks about Luke Kuechly and all of the things he does from his linebacker position.

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

LB Rashaan Evans: McCaffrey is a "triple-threat" running back

Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans talks about what makes Christian McCaffrey such a difficult running back to defend.

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Official Titans Game Preview

The breakdown of all of the game information for Sunday.

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Behind Enemy Lines: Statistical Breakdown of the Panthers

The Titans staff break down the statistics to know about Carolina and Tennessee.

