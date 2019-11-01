What the Titans are saying about the Panthers ahead of the Week 9 contest

Tennessee travels to Charlotte for just the sixth meeting between the two franchises. The Titans are the only team that Carolina has never defeated at home.
Take a look at what the Titans are saying about Carolina leading into Sunday's game:
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says the Panthers have two of the best players at their position in the NFL
Watch Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel talk about Carolina's defensive front (1:32), Christian McCaffrey and Luke Kuechly (5:51), Kyle Allen (9:02) and Ron Rivera (13:34).
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill speaks about facing Carolina's defense including Luke Kuechly (1:25) and the defensive front (9:19).
Titans running back Derrick Henry speaks about Luke Kuechly and all of the things he does from his linebacker position.
Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans talks about what makes Christian McCaffrey such a difficult running back to defend.
The breakdown of all of the game information for Sunday.
The Titans staff break down the statistics to know about Carolina and Tennessee.