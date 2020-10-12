Who gets Game Balls from the Atlanta win?

Burris had a chance to pick up an early takeaway, but he didn’t capitalize on the opportunity. Instead of scooping and scoring, he whiffed on the fumble from defensive end Brian Burns’ strip sack.





But with encouragement from his teammates and coaches, Burris kept his head in it and capitalized when he had an opportunity late. When Burris picked off Matt Ryan’s ill-advised pass to the end zone in the fourth quarter, the safety made the game-changing play the Panthers needed to win in Atlanta for the first time since 2014.