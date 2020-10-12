Who gets Game Balls from the Atlanta win?

Oct 12, 2020 at 11:42 AM
gameballs_5

When teams win in the NFL, game balls get handed out in the post-game locker room. After Carolina's 23-16 victory over Atlanta, the three hosts of the Happy Half Hour wanted to get in on the fun — and wanted you to get in on it, too. Here's who gets a game ball from Kristen Balboni, Will Bryan, and Myles Simmons.

Who's right? Have your say on who should get a game ball with the poll at the bottom of the page.

Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons)

Juston Burris
Carolina Panthers · SS

Burris had a chance to pick up an early takeaway, but he didn’t capitalize on the opportunity. Instead of scooping and scoring, he whiffed on the fumble from defensive end Brian Burns’ strip sack.


But with encouragement from his teammates and coaches, Burris kept his head in it and capitalized when he had an opportunity late. When Burris picked off Matt Ryan’s ill-advised pass to the end zone in the fourth quarter, the safety made the game-changing play the Panthers needed to win in Atlanta for the first time since 2014.

Will Bryan (@PantherStatsGuy)

Teddy Bridgewater
Carolina Panthers · QB

Apart from a couple of missed throws late in the second half, Bridgewater played a nearly flawless game. He took everything that Atlanta gave him in the first half and ended up with 261 passing yards, second-most in any first half in franchise history. He finished with 313 yards and a 116.2 passer rating.


Bridgewater hasn't been sacked in two weeks and didn't commit any turnovers. His chemistry with these receivers and with offensive coordinator Joe Brady is really showing.

Kristen Balboni (@KristenBalboni)

Mike Davis
Carolina Panthers · RB

Tre Boston gave Davis a game ball after Sunday’s win, and I’m doing the same.


The Atlanta native was once again a big part of the offensive success, totaling a career-high 149 scrimmage yards with a touchdown. And those yards didn’t come easy – Davis was constantly breaking tackles and fighting for extra ground.


But the best part was watching him smile and wave to a group of family and friends who got to watch his big performance in his hometown.

