Who is Brad Idzik? Uncovering the Panthers offensive coordinator

Idzik was the latter.

"He had the name that kind of opened your eyes, and then he backed it up with that mental way of just carrying himself," Lobotzke continued, "attacking this where you just thought, 'This guy is going to be a great one someday. I need to stay in touch with this dude so I can go work for this guy someday.'"

While in high school, Idzik played football and ran track, serving as a captain for both. He was a conference and district championship competitor in 300-meter hurdles and a conference championship qualifier in 110-meter hurdles, triple jump, and 4x100-meter relay. An injury during his senior year of high school derailed his playing football and running track. An ACL tear his freshman year at Lehigh set him back even further.

But no matter. He had a different goal than playing anyway. It was evident in everything he did and, eventually, in everything coaches asked of him.

"I think the more guys you coached over the years and the more guys you see get into coaching, you start to recognize the characteristics," Lobotzke said. "It's just the way he walks around with an understanding of the game…(Brad) was just that guy that gave off the energy of coach.

"He was, 'I understand exactly what you're trying to do with this, with this play, with this drill, and I'm going to give you all I got, and it's going to be perfect, and you just let me know if it's good enough to get on the field.' When you have a guy like that, you can kind of see it just instinctually."

The understanding was so instinctual, Lobotzke joked; if Idzik did something wrong, the coach wondered how he had taught it wrong because that must have been the disconnect.

As such, Lobotzke began fostering the future NFL coach.

"You don't have to spend a lot of time coaching those guys; you're spending the time coaching the other guys, the knuckleheads, the guys that don't get it. You're coaching a group, and you're like, 'Hey, Brad, (go over there and) get that guy straight.'

"From early on, you're doing that with a guy like Brad. You're like, 'Brad, I understand you're just an (underclassman) but help that junior in the back here.'"

Since then, that's what Brad Idzik has been doing: helping this guy here and that guy there. He is helping coach under Dave Canales, who he's followed to a third team now, leading two receiver rooms filled with Pro Bowlers along the way in Seattle and Tampa Bay.

In 2023, future Hall-of-Famer Mike Evans had the second-best season of his career, with 79 receptions for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns, tying the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill for most in the NFL. Following Russell Gage's injury, Idzik helped develop rookie Trey Palmer, who had 39 receptions for 385 yards and three scores.

There's still a lot for Carolina Panthers fans to learn about their newest offensive coordinator. For now, though, who is Brad Idzik?