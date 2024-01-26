Why the Panthers chose Dave Canales

Last year, he took a Buccaneers offensive coordinator job that not everybody wanted since it came a year after the retirement of quarterback Tom Brady. That left them with Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield, but Canales quickly went to work maximizing what Mayfield was good at.

It obviously worked, as the Bucs not only won the NFC South title and a playoff game, but Mayfield was back to looking like the guy once drafted No. 1 overall in Cleveland.

Taking advantage of a guy who can move and move the ball downfield, the Bucs were seventh in the league in plays of 20 yards or more. And Mayfield, who was with three teams, including this one the season before, looked like a new man.

In 2022, after being traded from Cleveland to Carolina just before training camp, Mayfield never looked settled and was eventually released and landed with the Rams. In 10 games, he completed 60.0 percent of his passes for 2,163 yards (6.0 yards per attempt), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.