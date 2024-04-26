Why the Panthers drafted Xavier Legette

But having a receiver with size that can run (a 4.39-second 40 at the scouting combine) opens up things for head coach Dave Canales that may not have previously existed.

"The versatility is huge for us," Canales said. "So when you get a guy who can really run a guy who can high point the ball, a guy that can carry it and you can give him the ball different ways. He just brings a lot of versatility.

"Now with that being said, he's got a long way to go. He's got to learn our stuff. He's got to figure out the system and, and find out how he fits into the whole thing, not just the pass game, but the run game as well.

"So, just speaking to that, I'm just really excited to bring his talents to our offense. At the same time, I'm sure he knows, too. He's got a lot of work in front of him."

Canales has worked with larger receivers in recent years, from DK Metcalf in Seattle to the taller Mike Evans in Tampa Bay last year, but hesitated to make comparisons.