Will Grier getting comfortable in crowded quarterbacks room

Friday, in his practice debut in a Panthers uniform, Grier was working with - and technically behind – Allen. As the relative veteran at the position, Allen was up first for each drill during the rain-soaked morning session.

"Kyle knows what we're doing, and that will help Will as far as him getting a chance to see what we're doing and how we do it," head coach Ron Rivera said. "I think it's very beneficial."

Allen and Grier have shared the field before. In 2014, they both were selected for the Army All-American Game that annually features the top high school seniors. Allen, from Arizona, was headed to Texas A&M; Grier, from Charlotte, was headed to Florida.

Both were among the top quarterbacks in the recruiting class and were the only quarterbacks on their respective squads to pass more for than 100 yards in the game, which also featured future Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel.

Allen ended his college career at the University of Houston, but not before playing two years at Texas A&M under offensive coordinator Jake Spavital. Greir played one season at Florida and then his final two at West Virginia – under Spavital as well.

"It's great to see Kyle again and reconnect," Grier said.

While Allen and Grier split reps Friday, Grier was asked about the last time he was on the Panthers practice fields. That would have been the summer of 2012, when Grier was quarterbacking a 7-on-7 team from Davidson Day School. Before the tournament began, Newton made an appearance and addressed all the teams.

For a moment, it was again all about Grier and Newton. But going forward, it's about Grier and Newton and Allen and Heinicke.