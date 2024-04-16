With a "good foundation" in place, Panthers are ready to see where O-line and Bryce Young can go

"We really focused on the positives. We went back, we studied last season, but we saw what he did throw," Idzik shared. "And like mentioned, where do you want to take this team, X's and O's wise, is where do you want to take your quarterback? And what does he show immediately that he's willing to sit back there and rip?

"As we go and he shows us on the field here, this off-season, we'll continue to build on the fundamentals. Will Harriger, one of the most prepared quarterback's coaches you'll ever come across, has examples of everything and he's showing it to him on the daily. And then I can't wait to watch him get his hands dirty with him on the field, just honing in on all the fundamentals, the footwork, and then just being on time with the wide outs."

Speaking of the wide-outs, just as with Young, Idzik isn't concerned so much with what they've done, but more what they can do. So whether that's a veteran like Adam Thielen, a recent acquisition like Diontae Johnson, or a young player such as Jonathan Mingo, he's approaching them the same way.

"We're operating with a blank slate. So, we are starting from square one with every single guy and investing in him and his development this off season," Idzik explained.

"We're just letting them show us through the tape that they put on, the things they put on tape this off season, what is their progression looking like now currently? So, we're just excited to really just strip this thing down to the bolts and build things up one day at a time."

The main goal, as players take the field next week and kick the offseason work into high gear, is to see what shape this team wants to take organically. And now that a solid foundation is seemingly in place with the offensive line, this team, according to Idzik, can go wherever it wants to go.