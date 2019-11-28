You know who saw DJ Moore's big year coming? Curtis Samuel

"He's understanding how good he can potentially be," head coach Ron Rivera said of Moore.

Turner, like Samuel, saw the strides Moore had been making throughout the offseason. But the first-round pick's rookie campaign showed glimpses of what was to come with a little more seasoning.

"I saw it last year," offensive coordinator Norv Turner said. "I saw him have big games, I saw him make big plays. We just didn't see it with the same consistency. Now he's doing it every day in practice and it carries over to the game. He's put a string of five or six games together where he's done it each week. That's what you call growing as a player and developing as a player and understanding how competitive this league is."

Above all, Moore has taken a big step as a route-runner in his second season, and it's led to the big jump in production.

He knows where he's supposed to be and how he's supposed to get there. And he knows how it all fits into the big picture for the entire offense.

That's the difference between rookie DJ and Year Two DJ.

"By no means a finished product, but an improved product in terms of route-running," Rivera said. "Understanding why we do things, why you have to stem a route a certain way, why you have to make a cut at a certain depth. All those little detail things.