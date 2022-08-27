Zane Gonzalez carted off field in second half against Buffalo

Aug 26, 2022 at 09:35 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Zane Gonzalez
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Zane Gonzalez may never want to see the Bills again.

The Panthers kicker left Friday's preseason game in the third quarter, after falling to the sidelines in pain while warming up on the sidelines.

He was immediately carted to the locker room. The team announced it as a groin injury, and that he was questionable to return.

Last year, Gonzalez was injured in pre-game warmups in Buffalo, and wasn't able to kick that game. That forced wide receiver Brandon Zylstra to kick off that day, and the Panthers didn't try any kicks for points after a number of players were auditioning in a frantic tryout.

That injury stopped a streak of 17 straight field goals for Gonzalez, and the Panthers gave him a new two-year contract this offseason.

After Gonzalez left Friday night, punter Johnny Hekker kicked an extra point in the third quarter, and then kicked off.

