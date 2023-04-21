The 2011 draft: Locked out, but locked in with a franchise QB in Cam Newton

For some reason, the Bears didn't want tight end Greg Olsen anymore. Actually, the reason was Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz didn't really have much use for a pass-catching tight end. Martz, the former offensive coordinator of the Rams' "Greatest Show On Turf," had a different theory of how to move the ball around, and it didn't particularly involve Olsen, especially since the former first-round pick was closing in on a new contract of his own. Olsen had caught 194 passes in four years in Chicago, so it's not like he wasn't productive. But he wasn't viewed as a fit for Martz, so they started listening to offers.

The Bears traded Olsen to the Panthers for a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft (73rd overall). There's no other way to describe it. It was a steal for Hurney, one of his best pieces of business. And he was the guy who nailed first-rounder after first-rounder for seven straight years (Julius Peppers, Gross, Chris Gamble, Davis, Williams, Beason, and Stewart), and though his reputation often misses this, hit on enough other later picks such as Kalil and Johnson and Anderson and many others to stock a team that would become one of the best in the NFC.

But with Olsen around, things just looked different.

He became the target who unlocked the potential of Newton and would become the first tight end in league history to go over 1,000 yards for three straight seasons (2014-16).

Along with wide receiver Steve Smith (more on him in a moment), it was the makings of an offense full of possibilities for Chudzinski at the wheel.

"Well, yeah, except we were locked out. That made us less than excited about having zero offseason, right?" Gross said of the team they assembled around Newton. "We had Steve, and we had Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo, and we had me and Kalil and Wharton. There was a lot of foundational leadership, and the vibe was good. We had just come off of the worst season ever. It's 2-14, the Jimmy Clausen explosion and Foxy got let go. We were downtrodden and all that stuff.

"So drafting Cam absolutely injected belief, excitement, and life into that team. Couple that with Ron Rivera, which was just an awesome yin to the yang of Cam. And Chud, and Mike Shula, and (offensive line coach) John Matsko comes in, and they were like, 'Hey, let's run some option stuff. Let's really get the RPO game going and see what happens.'

"It seems like they did a hell of a job putting together a team to be successful right away with a rookie."

That doesn't mean it didn't include growing pains. Gross complained about having to play far too many snaps in the preseason (they wanted Newton to get ready, but also to the regular season in one piece), and the process moved quickly.

And there were also some personalities at play.

The Panthers had one alpha in the locker room already in Smith, the All-Pro receiver. But it was always a delicate dance with him. He wasn't at the Charlotte Christian workouts because he had other things on his mind. He had some family medical concerns at the time, and he wasn't sure he was long for the Panthers. He had put his house on the market, and there were moments when he thought he'd come out of the lockout on a new team himself.