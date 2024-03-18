 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
2024 Mock Draft Report 2.0

Mar 18, 2024 at 01:09 PM
CHARLOTTE — With last week's trade that sent pass-rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants for two draft picks, including this year's second-rounder (39th overall), the Panthers suddenly have more options.

So it's worth taking a look to see who the mock drafters are thinking might be in the neighborhood.

Some of these mock drafts were all from a time when the Giants owned the 39th pick, so their positional needs were reflected rather than the Panthers', but they also offer some sense of the players available.

As with our earlier Mock Draft Matrix, it's helpful as a gauge on the relative range of players, rather than any indication of specific interest.

We'll keep tabs on all the mock drafts between now and April 25-27 here at Panthers.com.

Pro Football Network
33rd and 39th
Edge- Adisa Isaac, WR- Keon Coleman
Penn State, Florida State

Read more here.

Draft Network
33rd and 39th
WR-Xavier Legette, Edge-Chop Robinson
South Carolina, Penn State

Read more here.

33rd Team
33rd and 39th
WR-Ladd McConkey, OG- Cooper Beebe
Georgia, Kansas State

Read more here.

Pro Football Focus
33rd and 39th
Edge- Chop Robinson, WR Xavier Legette
Penn State, South Carolina

Read more here.

Panthers welcome a bevy of free agents this week

The Carolina Panthers were busy in free agency this week, signing multiple players on both sides of the ball. The first wave arrived on Thursday and Friday, getting a tour of Bank of America Stadium, meeting coaches, teammates and taking in their new home.

