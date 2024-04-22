 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
2024 Mock Draft Report 7.0

Apr 22, 2024 at 01:30 PM
MockDraft_Thumbnail_7 (1)

CHARLOTTE — The draft is only days away, and before the week is over, we'll hear Rodger Goodell step to the podium to start the clock. The Panthers currently don't hold any first round picks, meaning they aren't set to make a pick in the first round on Thursday night, but do have two picks in the Top 40, including the first pick of the second round, to kick off Friday night.

As the draft draws even closer, let's take a look to see who the draft experts are thinking might be on the board for the Panthers.

As with our earlier Mock Draft Matrix, it's helpful as a gauge on the relative range of players, rather than any indication of specific interest.

We'll keep tabs on all the mock drafts between now and April 25-27 here at Panthers.com.

NFL.com
39th
NFL
CB - Max Melton
Rutgers

*Las Vegas Raiders projected trade with the Carolina Panthers for the 33rd pick.

ESPN
39th and 52nd
ESPN
C - Jackson Powers-Johnson, WR - Xavier Legette
Oregon, South Carolina

ProFootball Network
33rd and 39th
profootballnetwork
WR - Ladd McConkey, TE - Ben Sinnott
Georgia, Kansas State

WalterFootball
33rd and 39th
Screen Shot 2024-04-02 at 10.06.51 AM
WR - Xavier Legette, CB -  Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
South Carolina, Missouri

PHOTOS: Panthers players voluntary offseason program Week 1

View photos from the weight room and the practice field as the Panthers' players went through their second day of voluntary offseason workouts on April 11, 2024.

