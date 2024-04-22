2024 Mock Draft Report 7.0

CHARLOTTE — The draft is only days away, and before the week is over, we'll hear Rodger Goodell step to the podium to start the clock. The Panthers currently don't hold any first round picks, meaning they aren't set to make a pick in the first round on Thursday night, but do have two picks in the Top 40, including the first pick of the second round, to kick off Friday night.

As the draft draws even closer, let's take a look to see who the draft experts are thinking might be on the board for the Panthers.

As with our earlier Mock Draft Matrix, it's helpful as a gauge on the relative range of players, rather than any indication of specific interest.