5 things to know about Dan Morgan as he begins new job

One of Morgan's most significant responsibilities will be helping to develop quarterback Bryce Young from the front office point of view. Whether through free agency, the draft, or even trades, Morgan has exhibited a philosophy in the past that indicates he wants to build a roster that will elevate Young's game and take pressure off the young passer.

Consider what Morgan said heading into the preseason of Young's rookie year.

"He's special. He has the pocket presence, he has the poise, he has the accuracy, the anticipation, he has all those things you want," Morgan said. "And this isn't Bryce's show. He's not doing this alone. We're not dependent on him to go out and make every single play.