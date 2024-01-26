5 things to know about new Panthers coach Dave Canales

He grew from the Pete Carroll tree

In the span of six years, Canales went from selling cowboy boots to serving on Pete Carroll's staff at USC. It was both a tedious and accelerated journey. The Southern California native had always felt coaching was in his bones, as Conor Orr recently wrote for Sports Illustrated. But as life got in the way, the way life does, he took a job at a start-up, selling Rudy Lara cowboy boots. After two years, he joined Carson High School as an offensive coordinator and then became the special teams and tight ends coach at El Camino College.

That job led to Canales working coaching clinics with Pete Carroll, who was the head man at USC at the time. That friendship led to Carroll hiring Canales as the Trojans' assistant strength coach. It's a low-level job meant to be a foot in the door. Canales took the opportunity and ran with it, using his one year under Carroll to make an impression on the coach. When Carroll took the job with the Seattle Seahawks one year later, he brought Canales to the Pacific Northwest.