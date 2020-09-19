5 Things to Watch: Panthers at Buccaneers

Can the Panthers limit rushing touchdowns?

The Panthers tied a modern-NFL record by allowing 31 rushing touchdowns a season ago, and that trend continued in Week 1. Jacobs scored three rushing touchdowns last week, which doesn't look good when factored out through an entire season.

Tampa Bay has a pair of talented rushers who could be tough to stop near the goal line. Ronald Jones had 66 yards on 17 carries last week. Former first-round pick Leonard Fournette recorded just five yards on five carries but rushed for 1,152 yards a season ago.

Carolina's defensive issues are interconnected. If the team is better on first and second down, that will limit third-and-manageable opportunities. If the Buccaneers convert fewer third downs, they'll have fewer possessions end in the red zone. And if they're not in the red zone, the Panthers will have fewer chances to surrender rushing touchdowns.

How will the Panthers' pass protection hold up?

Carolina kept quarterback Teddy Bridgewater relatively clean last Sunday. He took one sack and sustained three quarterback hits in the loss to Las Vegas, and Bridgewater said he should have thrown the ball before the sack occurred. But the Raiders aren't known for their pass rush. Tampa Bay has last year's sack champion.

Shaquil Barrett racked up 19.5 sacks in 2019. While he didn't have any last week, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said he was close to getting two on Saints quarterback Drew Brees.