5 Things to Watch: Panthers vs. Redskins

A thin offensive line

When it comes to protecting their own quarterback, there's a lot up in the air for the Panthers.

All season long the Panthers offensive line has been a carousel of injuries – and center Matt Paradis has been the only constant. Of the seven different players to start along the O-line this season, Paradis is the only one who has yet to miss a snap.

Last week against the Saints was particularly costly for the unit. The game in New Orleans resulted in left guard Greg Van Roten heading to the injured reserve list with a foot injury, and tackles Taylor Moton and Greg Little suffered knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

Since the game, Moton has seen limited action in practice, while Little missed all three practices this week. On Friday's injury report, Little was listed as doubtful while Moton was questionable.

"It's tough, because the progress he makes is visible on tape," Rivera said of Little. "When you watch him on tape you see him making the progress, doing the things that you saw on tape from his college days."

Little, the rookie left tackle, has only appeared in four games this season after suffering a preseason concussion and then reentering the protocol following Week 4 of the regular season. Now, the ankle injury looks like it could be a further setback.