Adrian Wilson eager to come home, and to "grow and learn"

And when his playing days were done, it didn't take him long to identify that his path was in personnel rather than coaching. Former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians offered him a hybrid role at first, but the combination of his own skill for evaluating and the quest for more normal hours led him back to the personnel side. He wasn't present for the births of his first three children, so the chance to be in the room when his youngest, Carter was born helped him solidify that decision.

Wilson was promoted to director of pro scouting in 2019 and finished up last year as the interim co-GM after Steve Keim stepped away from the team. But when the Cardinals opted to hire Monti Ossenfort as GM this offseason (Wilson interviewed), he thought it was best to move on.

"When I take a step back and look at the big picture of it all, even though I've had GM interviews in the past and done all of those things, it's the experience of I think that that that you need to gain," Wilson said. "You need to gain experience outside of what you already know. I'm very headstrong about gaining that experience, gaining that knowledge. And just trying to broaden my scope of how I see things. And I think it's a great opportunity here to do that with Scott."

But while his own playing days shaped his view of players, he also admits he's evolved over the years and has changed the way he thinks about putting together an entire roster.

"When I first started scouting, I was hard on players," he said. "Like, I was really hard on them. You know, everybody's not Patrick Mahomes. Everybody's not Tyreek Hill, those types of guys.