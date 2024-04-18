Ahead of first draft together, Dan Morgan and Dave Canales spent time on basics

"Really, take it back to the Senior Bowl, just flying out there together, having dinners, just talking about the roster," Canales said. "At that point, we were still trying to put a staff together and all that, but I just think back to there, to where we are right now. Just the hours, the time, the connection, the conversations. And I think one of the coolest things that I saw is as we worked through free agency, coming out of the other side of it with this great feeling like, all right, hey, this takes some pressure off of 'gosh, we've got to meet all these needs through the draft.' Now we get to really just hone in and focus on the guys that are really 'Panthers fits.'

"For me, it's just trying to be the bridge with the coaching staff, bringing information from the coaching staff to Dan, the two of us talking through it, then him collecting all the information of all the scouts that have been on the road, just grinding."

Morgan's been a part of previous scouting processes with multiple teams, but this is his first year truly in charge of the draft. So he's seen the way other GMs, whether in Seattle, Buffalo, or here operate. And he's taken parts of all those experiences and put into this one, knowing the first step is to make sure everyone is together.

"I think obviously having final say, it's about collecting everybody's opinions, filtering that, and then making the best decision for the Carolina Panthers," Morgan said. "I think from a process standpoint, coming up the ranks, you're always thinking to yourself, OK, how would I do this? And obviously I have my own methods.