All-Time Series: Panthers vs. Bears

Jun 08, 2020 at 01:34 PM

The Panthers are 4-7 all-time against the Bears. Carolina is 3-2 at home and 1-5 on the road. The Panthers are 1-0 against the Bears all-time in the playoffs.

Table inside Article
Date H/A Result Score (notes)
10/8/95 at Chicago L 27-31
12/22/02 CHICAGO W 24-14
11/20/05 at Chicago L 3-13
1/15/06 at Chicago W 29-21 (Divisional Playoffs)
9/14/08 CHICAGO W 20-17
10/10/10 CHICAGO L 6-23
10/2/11 at Chicago L 29-34
10/28/12 at Chicago L 22-23
10/5/14 CHICAGO W 31-24
10/22/17 at Chicago L 3-17
10/18/20 CHICAGO L 16-23

