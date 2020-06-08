All-Time Series: Panthers vs. Bears

The Panthers are 4-7 all-time against the Bears. Carolina is 3-2 at home and 1-5 on the road. The Panthers are 1-0 against the Bears all-time in the playoffs.
|Date
|H/A
|Result
|Score (notes)
|10/8/95
|at Chicago
|L
|27-31
|12/22/02
|CHICAGO
|W
|24-14
|11/20/05
|at Chicago
|L
|3-13
|1/15/06
|at Chicago
|W
|29-21 (Divisional Playoffs)
|9/14/08
|CHICAGO
|W
|20-17
|10/10/10
|CHICAGO
|L
|6-23
|10/2/11
|at Chicago
|L
|29-34
|10/28/12
|at Chicago
|L
|22-23
|10/5/14
|CHICAGO
|W
|31-24
|10/22/17
|at Chicago
|L
|3-17
|10/18/20
|CHICAGO
|L
|16-23