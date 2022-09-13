Andre Roberts placed on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are going to be without veteran return man Andre Roberts for a bit.

The Panthers placed the 34-year-old wide receiver on injured reserve Tuesday because of a knee issue that will cost him considerable time.

Roberts returned kicks and punts throughout Sunday's game, with a punt return for 10 yards and two kickoff returns for 35 yards.

He's been one of the most productive returners in a generation, as the South Carolina native (who played at The Citadel) has been to three Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro three times.

Entering the season, his 8,578 combined return yards since entering the league in 2010 were the most of all players.

A former third-round pick of the Cardinals, he has also spent time with Washington, Detroit, Atlanta, the New York Jets, Buffalo, Houston, and the Los Angeles Chargers.