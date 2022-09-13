Andre Roberts placed on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are going to be without veteran return man Andre Roberts for a bit.
The Panthers placed the 34-year-old wide receiver on injured reserve Tuesday because of a knee issue that will cost him considerable time.
Roberts returned kicks and punts throughout Sunday's game, with a punt return for 10 yards and two kickoff returns for 35 yards.
He's been one of the most productive returners in a generation, as the South Carolina native (who played at The Citadel) has been to three Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro three times.
Entering the season, his 8,578 combined return yards since entering the league in 2010 were the most of all players.
A former third-round pick of the Cardinals, he has also spent time with Washington, Detroit, Atlanta, the New York Jets, Buffalo, Houston, and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Shi Smith would likely return punts this week, and Chuba Hubbard and Laviska Shenault Jr. were options on kickoffs.
There's no immediate move to fill the roster spot, meaning they have a spot on the 53-man roster. Earlier Tuesday, the Panthers released kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad and brought back tight end Josh Babicz.