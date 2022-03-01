Anish Shroff named new Panthers play-by-play announcer

Mar 01, 2022 at 09:03 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Welcome Anish Shroff

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have a new voice.

And it's one that should be familiar to area fans.

The team on Tuesday announced the addition of Anish Shroff as the new play-by-play voice for the Panthers Radio Network, a job he can't wait to start.

He's familiar with the city he now calls home, as the New Jersey-native moved to Charlotte 10 years ago to work at ESPN's Ballantyne studios.

Related Links

"You have to be a fan at heart; I really believe that," he said of his new role. "I think I represent a lot of the people in this town. I moved here for an opportunity, and for a job, never knowing it would be home forever, and it's become home forever. And there's a lot of people here who are transplants. Half the people on my street are from Connecticut, Boston, Florida, New York. They're from everywhere. And these nomads, these vagabonds, have found a place they can call home and call community.

"I want the Panthers to be a unifying factor there."

The 39-year-old Shroff is also comfortable in his new office, as he was in Bank of America Stadium's national broadcast booth for the Duke's Mayonnaise Bowl last December, calling South Carolina's win over North Carolina. And during that broadcast, he also had some fun by sampling the sponsor's product on-air, saying the peanut butter and jelly sandwich dipped into mayo held up better than the doughnut.

"Let's have some fun, laugh at ourselves, make it fun for others," Shroff said of that game. "From what I've heard about (Panther legends-turned radio analysts) Jordan Gross and Jake Delhomme, it sounds like they can have some fun too. I want it to be entertaining.

"Sometimes I watch sports now, we try to add so many of these outside elements into our sports narrative, and we miss the reason that so many of us are coming to sports. Let's give them a diversion. Let's give them an escape. Let's untether them from whatever's happening in their personal life and their work life, and let's just have fun for a few hours. It's a game."

Shroff also brings serious credentials to the job, having graduated from Syracuse's prestigious Newhouse School, and worked his way up the ladder at ESPN since joining the company in 2008.

The fact he's a local also helps the transition, as he takes over for the retiring Mick Mixon.

"Anish understands the significance of the role and is committed to more than just calling games on Sundays," Panthers chief revenue officer Jake Burns said. "He is a Charlotte resident and is intimately familiar with the community and our fans. He wants to be part of the fabric of our community, which is incredibly important.

"He is a nationally recognized play-by-play voice - his ESPN experience calling big college football games speaks for itself. He has a tremendous work ethic and will bring everything he has to all aspects of this role."

Shroff lives here with his wife and 4-year-old daughter Athena, who has grown up with the team and has a few conditions on her dad's new job.

"She's been a Panthers fan, we've lived in Charlotte her whole life," Shroff said. "Since she was little, she had some Panthers stuff, she likes the colors, but she's excited. She's holding me to getting her a personalized jersey. I told her if I get the job, she can get the personalized jersey."

Shroff, a first-generation immigrant whose family came from India in the 1970s, is also the only minority play-by-play radio voice in the NFL. But he's also an established Charlottean, and wants to bring all fans together.

"I get asked about background and race a lot, but with this job, I view it as, 'Hey, Panthers fans are a cross-section of gender, sexual orientation, political beliefs, race, religion, everything.' I want to be a voice for that," Shroff said. "And I want to be someone who can bring the games into their homes, their cars, their tailgates. I want to connect with all of that."

Behind the Scenes with Anish Shroff at Bank of America Stadium

View photos of Anish Shroff in the radio booth and on the field as he takes the reigns as the new play-by-play announcer of the Carolina Panthers.

anish_gallery_thumb
1 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0150
2 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9773
3 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0056
4 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0079
5 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0083
6 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Anish Shroff
7 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Anish Shroff
8 / 30
1D3_0142
9 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0160
10 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0198
11 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9744
12 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9750
13 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9759
14 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9768
15 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9797
16 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9810
17 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9818
18 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9835
19 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9860
20 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9865
21 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9876
22 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9901
23 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_9606
24 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_9615
25 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_9627
26 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_9636
27 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_9651
28 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Anish Shroff
29 / 30
DX3_9716
30 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Scott Fitterer Q and A: On draft plans, and recovering on the fly

The Panthers general manager spoke on a number of topics at the NFL owners meetings, recapping a busy last month.
news

NFL changes postseason overtime rules

The new rule doesn't change the regular season format, after the Panthers lost to Minnesota last year without having a chance to tie.
news

Matt Rhule: Panthers not locked in on QB in 2022 NFL Draft

The Panthers are taking a close look at the rookie class, but continue to explore other options to add at quarterback.
news

Owners meeting notebook: Bradley Bozeman a good fit for Panthers

The new Panthers center got high marks from his old coach with the Ravens, and a former Panthers coach finds a new home.
news

Team-building becoming more complicated than ever

In an era of increased aggressiveness, precedent-breaking deals, and player empowerment, coaches and GMs are finding it harder to strike a balance.
news

GM Scott Fitterer thinks Panthers' roster is in a better place 

After an aggressive offseason, the Panthers think they're closer to contending in the NFC South.
news

Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris

The team agreed to terms with the veteran on a one-year deal, adding some experience to a young secondary.
news

Ask The Old Guy: So many quarterback questions

The Panthers have been busy so far this offseason, but there's that one position they haven't addressed yet.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Rashaan Melvin

The veteran cornerback is back on a one-year deal, giving some experience to a young position group.
news

2022 Mock Draft Report 4.0: Post-free agency edition

Offensive tackles, quarterbacks and a pass rusher from Georgia make up this edition of the Mock Draft Report.
news

Panthers restructure Christian McCaffrey's contract

The move adds some salary cap flexibility after an active first week of the league year.
news

Panthers checking out Malik Willis Tuesday

The team had a large contingent at Liberty's pro day, as they continue to evaluate the top quarterbacks.
Advertising