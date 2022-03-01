Taking the next step in the American dream

CHARLOTTE — Some days, a game is just a game. Some nights, a game can become everything.
The difference often lies in what's happening in the lives of the people listening, and what they're trying to join, or what they're trying to run away from.
Anish Shroff knows that, and has lived it, and still gets emotional when he thinks about the day he truly became a radio play-by-play announcer, whether he knew it or not.
He was 17 and an All-American, working-class kid growing up in the Sopranos part of New Jersey. His mother Nikita was dying of cancer in a nearby hospital, and the family knew her time would be marked in hours, not weeks. She sent her sons home that night, saying she needed some rest. But knowing what was coming, there would be no sleep for Anish Shroff.
But there was a radio, his refuge in the downstairs bedroom of the small beige house at the corner of Bryant Avenue and Reigate Road in Bloomfield, N.J. That was the portal that brought the world outside into what looked like a small sports museum. Other than a poster from the premiere of the Nicholas Cage/John Travolta movie "Face/Off," the rest of the room was plastered with images of the games he loved. Old Sports Illustrated covers, and pictures torn from the inside of the magazine. A Dan Marino poster. The Ken Griffey Jr. autographed plaque on the wall. Pennants commemorating his favorite team's titles. The photos his father took of the family on a trip to Yankee Stadium. Clothespins in the shape of baseball bats holding beloved cards, for quick reference to the stats that were memorized and cataloged for when he'd need them later.
And that night, there was a baseball game on the radio.
He knew he couldn't stop what was happening at the hospital. But he knew he needed to hear how things unfolded between the Red Sox and the Yankees, and he hoped that Pedro Martinez and Roger Clemens could keep pitching against each other all night. The two hours and 59 minutes that game lasted weren't nearly enough.
"Listening to this game, and I wanted it to go on forever and ever and ever, because you knew the inevitable was going to happen," the 39-year-old Shroff said, pausing to collect himself as he told the story. "I remember the way you attach greater significance to a sporting event. If the Yankees can pull this off, if they can beat Pedro, . . . I remember not being able to go to bed that night; it was super emotional. But also kind of walking away like yeah, if I can live my life doing the daydream, it's not so bad. In hindsight, I don't think I knew at the time, but I looked back, and that was where I knew this was what I wanted to do.
"I looked back. What were sports for me when we were going through tough times when mom was sick? They were a way to escape for a couple of hours, a way to get lost in a moment. There are real-life consequences, but they're virtual. Wins and losses are not life and death, and it was this virtual roller coaster, which lets you experience every human emotion, without the consequences. And if you can do that for someone else, I think there's a power to that; there's a meaning to that. And I found meaning in that.
"That's kind of the why."
There would be no comeback that night for the Yankees, not after Trot Nixon's home run off Clemens in the ninth pushed the Red Sox to a 2-0 win.
Now, that's kind of a dark entry point to a story that's otherwise full of light. But Shroff can bring it back around and make you feel good about it, because that's what he does. He eased back in his chair and admitted "this is heavy," as he began to tell about a family tragedy. But then he makes you feel at ease as he does, because of the sincerity with which he delivers his origin story.
Today, the son of immigrants has latched onto his share of the American dream, having traveled a road that led him to a place where he feels like he's always been heading. It was a complicated journey in many regards, including his own grappling with whether he's a groundbreaker, or what it means to be one.
And now, as he settles into his new job in a familiar place, he allows himself to smile as he remembers. Because it's been a long road, paved by parents who allowed him to follow his own path, one that led him to the place he now considers his "forever home."